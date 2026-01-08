CES 2026: NXP looks to unlock potential of AI-powered vehicles

With the aim of unlocking the full potential of AI-powered vehicles, NXP Semiconductors has unveiled the S32N7 super-integration processor series for the intelligent vehicle core, designed to enable vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to differentiate their fleets, as well as control and evolve the vehicle platform throughout its lifecycle. Engineering and technology company Bosch is the first to deploy the system in its vehicle integration platform.

Overall, NXP assured that the S32N7 processor series redefines mobility by unlocking innovation beyond infotainment and autonomy, going deep into the core vehicle functions. For OEMs, the key business benefit is said to be simplification and measurable cost savings; for drivers, it could mean an intuitive vehicle experience that anticipates their needs.

Building on the same 5 nm foundation as the previous chip in the company’s range, the S32N7 represents the latest evolution in NXP’s S32 automotive processing platform . It is designed to deliver “advanced super-integration” capabilities to address the complexity of intelligent vehicle architectures, enabling automakers to accelerate their shift to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered vehicles.

NXP said the new series will deliver “safe” modular computing with hardware-enforced function isolation, enabling OEMs to consolidate securely multiple vehicle core functions, including body, motion, chassis control and vehicle dynamics.

S32N7 is claimed to extend these features by adding integrated functions for gateway, data management and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) support up to Level 2 autonomy. It further supports agentic AI capabilities, advanced networking and “ultra-low power operation”. All of this will empower carmakers to develop secure, differentiating features at the heart of their vehicles, said the company.

Technologically, the S32N7 consolidates up to eight domains onto a single platform, offering a streamlined architecture designed to cut material and integration costs, delivering up to 20% lower total cost of ownership. It includes a range of compatible System-on-Chips (SoC), allowing OEMs to scale the performance and features of their vehicles. A unified software environment has been built with the intention of allowing code reuse and simplified integration across the S32N family.

Additionally, the new series gives OEMs edge capabilities, enabling advanced data collection, real-time processing and orchestration to drive faster, data-driven decisions. This creates the intelligence foundation for AI and agentic AI solutions at all vehicle states including parked, charging or driving.

“The S32N7 allows carmakers to innovate and monetise data while maintaining full control of the vehicle’s core,” said NXP vice-president of automotive processors, Robert Moran. “The new series remains always on, enabling instant vehicle activation and fast deployment of AI capabilities even when the car is parked. Its super-integration capabilities empower carmakers to rapidly roll out software updates and to differentiate across vehicle, models and markets without rearchitecting the vehicle platform.”

In its deployment, Bosch will install the S32N7 in its vehicle integration platform, accelerating the roll-out and integration of new vehicle functions across each of its domains. NXP and Bosch said that they have co‑developed reference designs, safety frameworks, hardware integration and an expert enablement program, accelerating system deployment and reducing integration effort for early adopters.

“Bosch’s vehicle-integration platform is at the heart of new electrical/electronic architectures enabling truly software-defined vehicles,” added Matthias Breunig, senior vice-president of compute enhanced at Bosch Mobility.

“Our intensive collaboration with NXP on their S32N7 processor series demonstrates how we combine leading semiconductor technology with our deep system expertise and highest standards of safety and security. By having Bosch ECU samples ready with the first NXP S32N7 silicon, we deliver to our customers a significant head start for development, ensuring rapid implementation and robust performance for next-generation vehicle computers.”