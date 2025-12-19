Kodiak AI looks to transform trucking with autonomous tech, IoT connectivity

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered autonomous vehicle technology provider Kodiak AI has turned to Verizon Business to bring connectivity and internet of things (IoT) data capabilities to its driverless trucking services.

Founded in 2018, Kodiak AI offers AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology designed to help address the problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges and tackle some of the toughest driving jobs.

The company serves customers in long-haul trucking, industrial trucking and defence industries, and its stated vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak AI says it’s committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialisation of driverless trucking at scale. In 2024, it believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

To that end, Kodiak has developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware to further address customers’ needs.

Kodiak Driver incorporates technology that allows a human to provide remote assistance to a vehicle in certain low-speed and clearly defined scenarios that benefit from human involvement. Verizon connectivity allows Kodiak’s driverless vehicles to communicate with Assisted Autonomy drivers and send mission-critical communication between vehicles and command centres, with low latency over long distances in remote environments.

The collaboration uses Verizon’s 5G and LTE networks, IoT telematics and ThingSpace management platform to help fill Kodiak’s need for advanced data capabilities. Use cases include over-the-air software updates, remote fleet management, and skilled remote assistance for Kodiak’s long-haul trucking and industrial operations.

Verizon provides custom 5G and LTE data plans for the intense data demands of autonomous vehicle operations. The network delivers high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for the required over-the-air software updates, and near-real-time communication between operations centres and trucks throughout the US.

The connectivity is critical for Kodiak’s Assisted Autonomy capability. Enabled by Verizon partner and automotive-grade remote driving technology provider Vay Technology, this allows remote operators to quickly review camera feeds and sensor data, and guide autonomous trucks through defined scenarios. This human oversight is intended to enhance safety and helps make daily operations more efficient.

The ThingSpace centralised IoT platform allows Kodiak’s IT team to easily monitor, manage and troubleshoot connectivity across the fleet. The platform tracks data usage and provides cost transparency, enabling efficient scaling of operations.

“Our autonomous driver as a service business model requires highly reliable, low-latency communications for a number of different data transport and management needs,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak AI. “This is physical AI at work to enable up to 24/7 driverless operations, and Verizon’s cellular and IoT capabilities provide the backbone that helps Kodiak safely scale its business and deliver for our customers.”

With the network foundation, Verizon says Kodiak can deliver next-generation driverless services to its customers, including day-and-night hauling for industrial clients and long-haul freight with trucking partners.

“Kodiak’s cutting-edge approach to logistics showcases the vast potential of the future of transportation powered by AI and connectivity,” added Daniel Lawson, senior vice-president of global solutions at Verizon Business.

“Our IoT solutions, 5G network and data platforms are now underpinning connected-vehicle operations of every size and scale. And now with AI catalysing new enthusiasm for autonomous mobility, reliable connectivity and data services have never been more important.”