Volkswagen looks to deliver advanced infotainment and connectivity capabilities

Volkswagen Group has signed up Qualcomm Technologies to serve as its primary tech provider for the launch of its zonal software-defined vehicle (SDV) architecture.

The deal will see the deployment of Snapdragon Digital Chassis services to support advanced infotainment capabilities in Volkswagen Group’s zonal SDV architecture – developed through its joint venture with Rivian Automotive (RV Tech) – providing system-on-chips (SoCs) for infotainment capabilities starting in 2027, and a technological foundation for SDV architecture and highly automated driving functions.

RV Tech aims to use the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform for immersive digital experiences based on the zonal SDV architecture in which modular central computers manage all vehicle functions.

The intended supply agreement will be driven forward by Audi AG and Volkswagen Passenger Cars, with the goal of achieving a VW Group-wide impact. It aims to reinforce Volkswagen’s strategy to consolidate the procurement of key components and expand expertise in integrating semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, ensuring scalable, future-ready mobility offerings across its vehicle portfolio. A current collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies already extends to the Automated Driving Alliance (ADA) – formed by VW Group software company Cariad and engineering firm Bosch – to accelerate highly automated driving development.

Volkswagen Group will integrate the SDV architecture in the Western hemisphere into the ID.Every1 all-electric model – set for production version launch in 2027 with a starting price of around €20,000 – and all future electric vehicles built on the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). The firm aims to offer technologically “state-of-the-art” products across different segments, price classes and international markets.

Vehicles that use the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform can help deliver agentic AI-driven experiences that anticipate needs, adapt in real time, and provide proactive assistance – from personalised climate and seating adjustments to optimised routes and multimodal voice or gesture controls. Qualcomm says drivers will be able to benefit from advanced infotainment and highly automated driving functions, updated and expanded over-the-air – keeping vehicles current and enhancing the driving experience.

The ADA also aims to use the Snapdragon Ride Elite automotive compute platform to advance the development of automated driving. The goal is an AI-based system for highly automated driving, scalable across brands and model lines and fully compatible with the SDV. Cariad, Volkswagen Group’s software company, will look to Qualcomm Technologies to supply SoCs for its software platform, designed to enable assisted and automated driving functions up to Level 4.

As part of the intended agreement, the VW Group brands also intend to integrate Snapdragon 5G Modem RF and V2X technology into next-generation SDV-based vehicles, enabling ultra-fast connectivity and real-time communication for safer, smarter and more connected driving. The companies will also explore new development opportunities in automotive innovation, including AI-driven technologies that could enhance safety, personalisation and intelligent mobility.

“Next-gen infotainment solutions and driver assistance systems are becoming increasingly important for differentiating our products and now account for a significantly higher share of vehicle value,” said Karsten Schnake, member of the board of management for procurement at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand and member of the extended Volkswagen Group executive committee.

“With Qualcomm Technologies as one partner for the future, we are securing long-term access to the semiconductors that are essential for these technologies. Together, we are continuing a trusted collaboration to deliver a greater efficiency, stability and predictability in our supply chain – while strengthening our capabilities in developing key technology fields.”

Enrico Salvatori, Qualcomm senior vice-president and president at Qualcomm Europe, added: “Volkswagen Group is advancing toward a fully software-defined future, and we are proud that Snapdragon Digital Chassis will serve as a core enabler of that transformation. Together, we are advancing a modern vehicle architecture that is software-defined, AI-ready and globally scalable – supporting updatable infotainment and accelerating the development of highly automated driving.”