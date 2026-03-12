CES 2026: Connected vehicles accelerate the pace of AI

Anyone who visited a CES tech event and didn’t feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume and variety of gadgets and gizmos on display would probably feel somewhat short-changed. At the 2026 edition of the show, there was no danger of this happening.

To this end, anyone visiting CES this year, at its traditional and rather fitting home of Las Vegas, certainly had plenty to get to grips with, as the audiovisual and consumer electronics giants such as Sony, Samsung, Panasonics, TCL and Hisense were all there in force, as ever.

Visitors would also have been very aware of a couple of key themes: one being the continued importance of connected and software-defined vehicles (SDVs); the other being the march – in some cases quite literally – of robotics in industrial and lifestyle settings, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in these use cases, an application set known as physical AI.

Moreover, the show demonstrated the clear synergies between robotics and automotive use cases. Indeed, one learned observer went so far as to describe a connected vehicle as a “special kind of robot” in a world where screens are the new horsepower.

Yet while the advances in technology regarding connected vehicles and robotics at CES could be justifiably described as “revolutionary”, this revolution is one very much foretold, especially as regards SDVs. At CES 2024, in what was probably the first true post-Covid show of its type, it was hugely apparent that the main attractions had four wheels.

This point was made very strongly in one of the keynote addresses by CES stalwart Liz Claman of the Fox Business Network, who noted – almost a decade after former Ford CEO Alan Mulally became the first auto executive of his status to be invited to speak at the show – that CES is now effectively a tech version “on steroids” of the Detroit Auto Show – the flagship event for the automotive industry as a whole.

The key driver of this transition in 2024, so to speak, was car manufacturers’ rapid increase in the electrification of their product lines, leading to a sharp increase in in-car electronics such as digital cockpits, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. In an interview with Claman this year, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon agreed, suggesting that vehicles are no less than a new space for computing, and that the overarching strategy for the company would be to tap into the growing world of AI in local devices.

From prototypes to production While the 2024 edition of CES did see leading automotive manufacturers show off their progress as regards connected vehicles – with BMW, Mercedes, Jeep, John Deere and Hyundai at the front of the grid – the event was mainly centred around prototypes and potential. The 2026 show is when things truly got on the road. While two years ago Qualcomm offered a view of what could be, in 2026, it revealed a number of real deployments. It revealed that it had teamed with Chinese startup Leapmotor for what it calls the world’s first cross-domain integrated service powered by its Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite automotive platforms. It also announced that it has expanded its technology relationship with Google to provide what the firms call a leading foundation for transforming the automotive industry. It also announced a collaboration with manufacturing group ZF to provide a scalable ADAS that combines advanced AI compute and perception capabilities. Leapmotor’s D19 will become the first mass-production vehicle powered by a dual Snapdragon Elite automotive platform as part of the manufacturer’s aims towards a more centralised vehicle architecture, making cars easier and more efficient to build, as well as delivering more responsive features for drivers and passengers. The manufacturer believes the dual‑chipset architecture can deliver the required compute performance to streamline vehicle electronics, reduce system complexity and enable more advanced AI capabilities across the entire vehicle. It has been deployed to unify systems, including Wi-Fi 6 and 5G mobile communications. The central domain controller runs an intelligent cockpit, driver assistance, body controls (including lighting, climate, doors and windows), the vehicle gateway, and also provides the compute headroom needed for real‑time coordination and advanced AI, including emerging agentic AI workloads. It also enables over-the-air updates, remote diagnostics and remote vehicle control, with its service‑oriented architecture offering more than 200 modular capabilities for flexible, user‑defined experiences. Driver assistance is delivered through up to 13 cameras and multiple sensors using LiDAR, vehicle-millimetre‑wave radar, ultrasonic sensors and a high‑precision IMU, to deliver reliable L2 driver assistance. Other supported features include assisted parking, with the controller helping vehicles handle complex daily and urban scenarios. In-vehicle connectivity supports voice calling, emergency services, Bluetooth, Wi‑Fi and precise location services such as a global navigation satellite system (GNSS). The D19 also has the ability to support up to eight displays, including multiple 3K and 4K screens, and up to 18‑channel audio for immersive in‑car entertainment. A true example of screens being the new horsepower. Screens are being positioned as the new horsepower It was a point taken up by Qualcomm Europe’s senior director of product marketing, Thomas Dannemann. “Are screens the new horsepower? I totally agree. A car with a display from the very left to the very right [creates] a luxury vehicle. Big display sets [are in demand]. I’ve seen the new Mercedes with the display that looks awesome. For me, this says ‘this is really a luxury car’. So definitely the number of displays sells in the future.” Yet Dannemann also noted that there was a vehicle technology that could supersede even the most advanced screen consoles: voice activation. “Basic functions need to have buttons, but as soon as it comes to complex functions, such as turning on the Wi-Fi inside the car, why should I have to find, somewhere in sub-menus, the option to turn it on? What if I just tell the car, ‘Turn on the Wi-Fi?’ You can really cut out a lot of pain,” he said. Qualcomm showed at CES how the technology to support such voice recognition has changed with the introduction of large language models (LLMs) in a network. These can process natural language to the extent of not needing to know the precise word for command features, a very recently developed ability. Dannemann noted that such technology is evolving rapidly, and said he expected the car industry to adopt these features in the near future, easing the way drivers – and passengers – interact with vehicles.