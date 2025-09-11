IAA Mobility: Mercedes-Benz gears up AI-driven experiences in all-electric vehicles

Mercedes‑Benz has launched an all-electric version of its GLC car line, which it has claimed advances the software-defined vehicle (SDV) and sets new benchmarks for intelligent, connected and user-centric mobility.

Introduced at the IAA Mobility conference in Munich, the Mercedes‑Benz GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology has a range of up to 713 kilometres and a stated combined energy consumption of 14.9-18.8 kWh/100km, with CO₂ emissions combined of 0 g/km. Also at the exhibition, Mercedes‑Benz showed off the all-electric CLA which debuted globally earlier this year.

Both product lines are said to feature a “sophisticated” digital cockpit and connectivity experiences enhanced by the Qualcomm Technologies Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions, a foundational platform for SDVs.

The car giant and tech firm said that their collaboration on the vehicles comes as the automotive industry embraces digital transformation, and that they were reinforcing their commitment to delivering “seamlessly” connected and intelligent driving experiences, driving innovation across current and future Mercedes-Benz lineups through a shared vision for the future of mobility.

The collaboration builds on an existing relationship that has spanned successive iterations of Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions. At the core of the partnership is the integration of the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform and Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF product into the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system. The companies said the platforms are designed to enable scalable digital features that drive greater flexibility, personalisation, convenience and continuous innovation throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we are committed to delivering a digital experience that is as intelligent as it is intuitive,” said Mercedes-Benz chief software officer Magnus Östberg. “The integration of the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform as a core component of our proprietary operating system MB.OS enables us to offer our customers a seamlessly connected, high-performance in-car experience in our latest vehicle generations.”

Among the digital experiences on offer is an immersive digital cockpit that allows the new Mercedes-Benz vehicles to function as a multimedia hub on wheels, supporting multiple high-resolution displays, photorealistic UIs, 3D augmented reality navigation and gaming. Qualcomm Technologies audio processing technology serves as the foundation for functions ranging from AI-driven voice interactions to dynamic soundscapes and spatial audio through Dolby Atmos.

The digital cockpit system uses AI to learn and adapt to user preferences, delivering proactive, context-aware recommendations and natural, hands-free interactions. Built-in connectivity is designed to enable fast and reliable data upload and download between the vehicle and the cloud in real time for responsive and personalised experiences that enhance comfort, safety and convenience. Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platforms provide secure, high-speed 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) support.

“Our long-standing collaboration with Mercedes-Benz reflects our growing impact in the automotive industry and shared commitment to innovation,” said Nakul Duggal, group general manager of automotive and industrial, and embedded internet of things (IoT) at Qualcomm Technologies. “Together, we’re enhancing in-vehicle experiences through scalable, high-performance platforms and bringing AI-driven capabilities to models like the CLA and GLC.

“As Mercedes-Benz accelerates its electrification and digitisation strategy, we look forward to working together to help deliver smarter, safer and more personalised mobility experiences that align with the future of driving.”