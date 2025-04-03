Qualcomm becomes strategic shareholder in Qorix

In January 2024, Qualcomm Technologies announced it was set to hit the accelerator on providing bedrock technology for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven and connected devices that would see a wide range of use cases such as automotive, which it predicted could be the next computing space, and the latest part of this mission has now seen the Ventures arm of the connected processor and AI company become a strategic minority shareholder in software-defined vehicle (SDV) middleware provider Qorix.

Founded in 2023 as a joint initiative between KPIT Technologies and the ZF Group to address the growing complexity of automotive software, Qorix’s stated mission is to deliver what the company calls “innovative” middleware services for the mobility ecosystem, empowering automakers and suppliers to navigate the complexities of SDVs while maintaining full control over their architecture.

Qorix said it planned to tackle key challenges in automotive software by providing “comprehensive” middleware offerings, essential for safe integration and faster time-to-market with cloud-enhanced tools to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) avoid integration delays and streamline their SDV programmes. It added that since its founding, it has been open to new partnerships to build a “robust ecosystem” for mobility middleware services.

The company said the addition of Qualcomm Ventures to the portfolio of majority shareholders – joining KPIT and ZF – enhances its ability to drive innovation, capability and performance in automotive software platforms. The investment deal is non-exclusive, and Qorix stressed that remains open to additional partners, reinforcing its vision of providing a globally scalable middleware platform.

This move was also regarded by Qorix as further strengthening its position as a provider of middleware offerings that accelerated the transition to SDVs. Specifically, with Qualcomm Technologies now part of the shareholder structure, Qorix said it could expand its global reach and technological capabilities while continuing to operate as an independent middleware provider, solidifying its role as a key enabler for automotive OEMs and tier-one suppliers seeking to manage increasing software complexity, and accelerating development cycles.

From a technological basis, Qorix said it would use KPIT’s software expertise, ZF’s deep automotive systems knowledge and Qualcomm Technologies’ automotive platforms to leave it well positioned to drive innovation, scalability, and performance in automotive software platforms.

As part of the technology collaboration, Qorix’s middleware will be pre-integrated into Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis platforms, including the Snapdragon Ride Platform and Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. Both services will be available separately.

Kishor Patil, chairman of the supervisory board at Qorix, said: “From the beginning, we have envisioned Qorix as a technology-driven company accelerating the transition to software-defined vehicles.

“Qualcomm’s investment further validates this vision and strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class middleware solutions. With Qualcomm’s strong position in automotive hardware and its high-performance computing platforms, our middleware can now scale more efficiently – opening up new opportunities with leading OEMs.”

Nakul Duggal, group general manager for automotive, industrial and cloud at Qualcomm Technologies, added: “Qorix has established itself as a key innovator in the software-defined vehicle landscape. By joining forces, we aim to unlock new opportunities for future-proof, interoperable and high-performance vehicle architectures. Our collaboration will drive the next generation of automotive software solutions and set new industry benchmarks.”