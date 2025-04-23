Intel accelerates software-defined vehicles with SoC first

To address the growing needs of the automative industry, Intel has unveiled the second-generation Intel artificial intelligence (AI-)enhanced software-defined vehicle (SDV) system-on-chip (SoC), which it has said is the automotive industry’s first multi-process node chiplet architecture.

Recent research has made clear just how software-based multi-functional systems are playing a crucial role in improving safety, convenience and overall driving experience. The new Intel technology, debuted at the Auto Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, is said to have been engineered to meet the growing demands of intelligent, connected vehicles, with its new SoC providing automakers scalable performance, advanced AI capabilities and optimised cost efficiency.

From a core automotive technology perspective, Intel said that its chiplet-based architecture is a “game changer”, with the second-generation SDV SoC being the automotive industry’s first to leverage a multi-node chiplet architecture, enabling automakers to tailor compute, graphics and AI capabilities to their needs. In addition, Intel said these gains are possible while firms can reduce development costs and accelerate time to market.

Specific gains attributed to the architecture include up to 10x AI performance for generative and multimodal AI – based on internal projections for 2nd Gen Intel SDV SoC GPU+NPU vs. MBL i7-13800HAQ CPU+GPU (Turbo off); up to 3x graphics performance for richer human-machine interface (HMI) experiences – based on Manhattan 3.1 1080p offscreen comparing 2nd Gen Intel SDV SoC vs. MBL i7-13800HAQ (Turbo off); and 12 camera lanes for increased camera input and image processing capabilities.

Intel also announced strategic collaborations with automotive companies ModelBest and Black Sesame Technologies to expand its automotive ecosystem and accelerate development in AI-powered cockpits, integrated advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions and energy-efficient vehicle compute platforms.

Looking at the work with the individual partners, the collaboration with ModelBest will optimise AI for a out-of-the-box experience on Intel’s automotive platform. Powered by Intel’s SDV SoC and Intel Arc graphics, ModelBest’s GUI Intelligent Agent is designed to bring a true on-device LLM to life enabling offline, AI-enhanced voice control and personalised interaction, even without network connectivity. The agent enhances voice interaction by accurately understanding natural language in complex situations, ensuring an intuitive cockpit experience.

Black Sesame is developing a central compute platform that fuses ADAS and immersive cockpit experiences into one platform. Intel will be combining Black Sesame Technologies ADAS technology with its SDV SoC and Intel Arc graphics for automotive.

Commenting on the technology launch and the partnerships, Jack Weast, Intel fellow, vice-president and general manager of Intel Automotive, said: “Intel is redefining automotive compute with our second-generation SDV SoC, combining the flexibility of chiplet technology with our proven whole-vehicle approach.

“Together with our partners, we’re solving real industry challenges – from energy efficiency to AI-driven experiences – to make the software-defined vehicle revolution a reality for all.”