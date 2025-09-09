IAA Mobility 2025: Cerence AI develops AI agent for working on the go

To enable mobile workers to maintain productivity safely and securely when driving, conversational artificial intelligence (AI)-powered user experience firm Cerence AI is bringing to market a mobile work AI agent in collaboration with Microsoft.

Featuring Microsoft Intune integration and said to be designed with automakers, users and enterprise IT requirements in mind, the AI agent will aim to minimise driver distraction with context-aware functionality according to whether users are parked, driving or riding in autonomous vehicles.

With automotive-grade, agentic architecture, the mobile work agent is designed to work seamlessly and proactively orchestrate between Microsoft 365 Copilot and other domains, such as navigation, to enable a cohesive and context-aware user experience. The new AI agent will run on Cerence xUI, the company’s agentic AI assistant platform, and will integrate Microsoft 365 Copilot through voice-first access to Copilot, Teams, Outlook and OneNote.

Putting the launch into context, Cerence AI noted that with commuting by car the norm for most workers in the US, distracted driving is a widespread concern, with research linking distraction – possibly due to smartphone use – to slower reaction times and increased accidents.

Cerence AI aims to address these challenges by enabling working professionals to manage their days while on the move and empowering manufacturers to enhance the user experience while maintaining driver safety.

“We’ve all been there – you’re driving, and your phone is dinging as new emails and chats come in. You very quickly start to feel like you’re falling behind,” said Cerence AI chief revenue officer Christian Mentz.

“For most people, unfortunately, the instinct is to check their phone while driving. With our new mobile work AI agent and its integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot services, we will help to minimise this impulse through a natural, voice-first experience that doesn’t compromise safety or security. The focus isn’t maximising productivity; it’s recognising the need for technology that supports smarter, safer work in a world that is increasingly mobile.”

Cerence AI has already collaborated with Microsoft to deliver an automotive-grade implementation to millions of vehicles, enabling users to access ChatGPT through Microsoft Azure OpenAI in AI Foundry Models. The two companies’ work has encompassed a number of automotive manufacturers, including Renault, Volkswagen, Audi, Cupra, Seat and Skoda.

Cerence xUI enables natural, hands-free, eyes-on-the-road interaction. It aims to reduce the need for visual engagement and manual input, limiting distractions and supporting driver safety with multi-modal integration tailored for an automotive environment. As part of xUI, the mobile work AI agent will be deeply integrated with the car itself.

For example, the integration could provide proactive navigation suggestions that integrate with users’ work calendars to guide them to their next meeting without manual input. The AI agent is also built to use contextual awareness to adjust functionality based on whether the user is driving, riding in an autonomous vehicle or parked, to minimise distractions and create a safe experience.

Users will be able to partner with the agent to draft messages, build meeting agendas and turn ideas captured in OneNote into fleshed-out documents – all via voice.

Additionally, the AI agent could also deliver morning debriefs and daily overviews through natural conversation and proactively manage users’ calendars using context from Microsoft 365 Copilot services and the vehicle. The agent will also learn preferences over time – for example, recognising that some drivers prefer silence during certain parts of their journeys, users will be able to tell the AI agent to pause mid-conversation.

Noting that most current vehicles aren’t treated as secure devices by corporate IT, which limits access to key Microsoft 365 functionality, Cerence AI’s mobile work agent is integrated with Microsoft Intune, turning the car into a managed, trusted device with compliant access to enterprise tools in the Microsoft 365 suite, including advanced AI capabilities.

In addition, Cerence AI has developed and optimised CaLLM Edge, its embedded small language model (SLM) in collaboration with Microsoft, using Microsoft’s Phi-3 family of SLMs and Cerence’s automotive dataset to deliver specialised AI that can handle a variety of automotive use cases.

“Our collaboration with Cerence AI will bring Microsoft 365 Copilot into the car, enabling drivers to stay connected without compromising safety or compliance,” remarked Dayan Rodriguez, Microsoft corporate vice-president of global manufacturing and mobility.

“With secure, voice-first access to trusted tools, we’re helping people manage their day more effectively – whether it’s staying informed, coordinating schedules, or making quick decisions on the go. It’s not about doing more work – it’s about optimising for busy lives in a safe, seamless way.”