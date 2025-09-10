lassedesignen - Fotolia
IAA mobility: LG looks to accelerate in-vehicle experience with Xbox, Zoom
CE giant continues its drive into automotive, claiming to redefine software-defined vehicle era through partnerships offering in-car gaming and meetings delivered over standard content platform
The journey taken by tech and electronics behemoth LG to expand the reach of its business activities into the automotive arena has gained significant mileage though new partnerships with Xbox and Zoom, looking to transform vehicles into what it calls dynamic software-driven experience hubs.
Speaking on a panel at the IAA Mobility conference in Munich, Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer at Zoom, said the adoption of collaboration and communication systems like his company’s into cars was creating for business users a space that is becoming a new workplace in a changing world of work.
“Where people work, it’s not just about the home or the office,” he said. “[People] want to be productive wherever they are, and so the vehicle is just an extension. I think there’s a lot of opportunity to really complete the circle and meet individuals where they are and where they want to be productive.”
LG’s drive into automotive accelerated in January 2024, when it announced it was finessing its transition to a smart life services company, with a particular emphasis on taking advantage of mainstream artificial intelligence (AI) and “affectionate intelligence” to deliver unique experiences across a range of industries outside of its traditional home electronics domain. Automotive was cited as a key target area. The firm used the CES 2024 show to introduce a cross-domain platform integrating advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), automated driving (AD) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) technologies.
A year ago, LG announced it was working with global mobility tech company Magna to deliver “differentiated user experiences” in the vehicle cabin, building a cross-domain cockpit computing system into a single system on chip, representing what it said was a “flexible and cost-effective solution” for OEMs.
The single electronic module supports multiple IVI systems and ADAS/AD domain integration, and is said to handle various automotive safety integrity level (ASIL) requirements while using fewer electronic control units and taking up less packaging space.
LG said the scalable offering was “ideal” for the coming transition towards the software-defined vehicle (SDV) era and for the consolidation of its electronic architecture. The strategic partnerships with the gaming giant and the AI-first comms and collaboration firm are part of this objective to expand its content offerings, and will see enhanced in-car experiences delivered as part of LG’s Automotive Content Platform (ACP). During the conference, LG emphasised the importance of providing a scalable in-vehicle ecosystem and revealed two strategic partners.
Company heritage
Speaking on a panel at the IAA Mobility conference in Munich, Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company, was confident that the company’s heritage could pay dividends in a new arena.
“Leveraging nearly 70 years of customer experience expertise in home appliances and IT, LG has a unique competitive edge to redefine the vehicle from a simple means of transportation into a living space centred on the user experience,” he said. “We aim to supply our webOS-based ACP to 20 million vehicles by 2030 while continuously expanding our content and service ecosystem.”
Also in Munich, Chris Lee, vice-president of Xbox marketing at Microsoft, revealed that the partnership with LG represented the gaming giant’s first integration at scale into the automotive space, and that it was all part of the company aim to meet players wherever they are.
“We’ve streamed Xbox in a variety of different formats, whether that’s a browser, a smartphone [or] a handheld device, and now we have this automotive opportunity that LG has enabled for us,” he said. “What that means is, you’re not just streaming a single game; you’re streaming the entire Xbox experience. That means your friends list, the library of hundreds of games – you’ll be able to just take a compatible controller, pair it to the device in the car, and you’re off and running.
“We’re relatively new to the in-car automotive space. And so by partnering with LG and their webOS ACP, it really allows us to focus on the player experience and all those things that we’re less familiar with, in terms of safety, performance over the air updates and running partnerships with multiple OEMs. That heavy burden can be supported by our partners at LG, and so we focus on what we think players are going to want.”
The concept of meeting customers where they were being supported by LG to focus on core business was also emphasised by Ittelson, who said that as a services provider, Zoom wanted to make sure it had a platform that comes across universally.
“End users want the same experience wherever they are using Zoom – so, that’s why we’re really excited about ACP, because we’re able to leverage this platform to scale very quickly across a wide range of solutions, and it allows us to focus on our core technology and allow this to scale,” he said.
“And not only does it scale across automotive, but given LG’s larger product portfolio and Web OS, we’re able to use it in the larger product portfolio,” said Ittelson. “So, we’re really meeting users where they are, whatever device they’re using … allowing us to focus on delivering these amazing collaboration experiences for individuals.”
That said, he accepted that Zoom needed to be aware of the particular dynamics of the automotive workspace, balancing system functionality with driving safety.
“Productivity in a vehicle is different than what it is at a desk, so naturally, we need to adjust and adopt that, and keep the safety and those contexts in mind,” said Ittelson. “So, for example, if someone’s driving, it turns off the video, but it does mean that we can still have really rich, engaging interactions with voice control, and we’re looking at even more opportunities there.
“AI can play a part in this with [Zoom] AI Companion, for example, taking meeting notes, so you can be fully engaged with driving in the conversation, but then when you’re back at the desk, you have all your action items to follow up on,” he said.