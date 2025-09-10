IAA mobility: LG looks to accelerate in-vehicle experience with Xbox, Zoom

The journey taken by tech and electronics behemoth LG to expand the reach of its business activities into the automotive arena has gained significant mileage though new partnerships with Xbox and Zoom, looking to transform vehicles into what it calls dynamic software-driven experience hubs.

Speaking on a panel at the IAA Mobility conference in Munich, Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer at Zoom, said the adoption of collaboration and communication systems like his company’s into cars was creating for business users a space that is becoming a new workplace in a changing world of work.

“Where people work, it’s not just about the home or the office,” he said. “[People] want to be productive wherever they are, and so the vehicle is just an extension. I think there’s a lot of opportunity to really complete the circle and meet individuals where they are and where they want to be productive.”

LG’s drive into automotive accelerated in January 2024, when it announced it was finessing its transition to a smart life services company, with a particular emphasis on taking advantage of mainstream artificial intelligence (AI) and “affectionate intelligence” to deliver unique experiences across a range of industries outside of its traditional home electronics domain. Automotive was cited as a key target area. The firm used the CES 2024 show to introduce a cross-domain platform integrating advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), automated driving (AD) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) technologies.

A year ago, LG announced it was working with global mobility tech company Magna to deliver “differentiated user experiences” in the vehicle cabin, building a cross-domain cockpit computing system into a single system on chip, representing what it said was a “flexible and cost-effective solution” for OEMs.

The single electronic module supports multiple IVI systems and ADAS/AD domain integration, and is said to handle various automotive safety integrity level (ASIL) requirements while using fewer electronic control units and taking up less packaging space.

LG said the scalable offering was “ideal” for the coming transition towards the software-defined vehicle (SDV) era and for the consolidation of its electronic architecture. The strategic partnerships with the gaming giant and the AI-first comms and collaboration firm are part of this objective to expand its content offerings, and will see enhanced in-car experiences delivered as part of LG’s Automotive Content Platform (ACP). During the conference, LG emphasised the importance of providing a scalable in-vehicle ecosystem and revealed two strategic partners.