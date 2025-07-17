LG adds extra gear to automotive content platform for Kia

In September 2024, LG Electronics (LGE) announced it was finessing its transition to a smart life services company, with a particular emphasis on taking advantage of mainstream artificial intelligence (AI) and “affectionate intelligence” to deliver unique experiences in key use cases such as automotives, and it has now announced its Automotive Content Platform (ACP) will power in-car streaming for Kia Corporation’s European models.

The move is said to mark an expansion of LG’s in-car experience to the European market, following successful deployments in Korea. The ACP, based on LGE’s webOS-platform, will now deliver immersive media experiences to the cars and, said the company, transform new Kia Models into “living spaces on wheels”.

Last year’s research projections of the global in-car infotainment market put its potential value by 2030 as in the region of 35.4 billion, and LGE says the key to success in the automotive world would be to deliver “differentiated user experiences” in the vehicle cabin. The webOS platform already powers over 240 million LG Smart TVs worldwide. Building on the TV platform’s existing user experience, the automotive-optimised webOS offers drivers and passengers instant access to an array of content and services, tailored specifically for the in-car environment.

As a core component of LG AlphaWare, the company’s software-defined vehicle (SDV) services suite, the ACP is designed to allow passengers to stream content directly on the vehicle’s infotainment display, delivering an experience comparable to that of a smartphone or smart TV, while adhering to driving safety regulations.

Kia’s European model lineup will offer a range of in-car entertainment experiences featuring content from platforms including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, LG Channels, Baby Shark World for Kids, Stingray Karaoke, Play.Works, Haystack News and Vasari. Later this year, the content library will expand to include Rakuten TV, Napster and German OTT service Joyn. Available only when parked, these video streaming services are said to further enhance the in-car media ecosystem by letting users turn the car into a private cinema.

“By bringing the webOS Automotive Content Platform to Kia’s European model lineup, we are making it easy for people to enjoy their favourite content wherever they go,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company. “LG remains committed to enhancing partnerships and expanding our content ecosystem to deliver premium in-vehicle entertainment and next-level connectivity.”

After having debuted on the Kia EV3, the ACP platform will also be extended to the upcoming EV4, EV5 and New Sportage. Kia says the EV3 brings a “unique”, immersive experience to the compact EV SUV sector – with a host of high-tech features. The car features a 12.3” driver instrument cluster, a 5.3” air-conditioning touchscreen panel, and another 12.3” navigation touchscreen.

The vehicle’s panoramic display extends to the centre of the dashboard to give drivers and front-seat passengers access to infotainment and navigation features. This includes an advanced EV Route Planner that suggests the best charging points along a route.

There is also an AI Assistant that features enhanced natural conversation capabilities whereby the system suggests a range of options. The Kia Connect app connects to on-board services to keep drivers updated on real-time traffic data, nearby charging stations, parking, weather and other information. Off-board services include remote battery control, climate control and Last Mile Navigation.