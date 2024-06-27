Qt lands on LG advanced automotive content platform

Software developer Qt Grp has broadened its current partnership with LG Electronics to empower automotive OEM developers and designers to create more innovative, immersive content-streaming services for cars.

Recent research projections of the global in-car infotainment predict its market size reaching 35.4bn by 2030. More broadly, Qt said that software-defined vehicles are set to create more than $650bn in value potential for the auto industry by 2030, and it recently widened access to its design and development tools for automotive brands such as General Motors and Mercedes Benz to support this growth. Earlier in 2024, its human-machine interface development platform joined the AWS Marketplace.

Previously, LG relied on the Qt framework for intuitive user interfaces (UI) and user experience (UX) in devices such as smart TVs, signage, smart monitors, and home appliances. The partnership will build on Qt’s existing support for LG’s customisable, open source webOS, which is predominantly seen in consumer electronics.

It will also see the firms joining forces to embed the Qt software framework for application development in LG’s webOS-based Automotive Content Platform (ACP) for in-vehicle entertainment.

The ACP is seen by Qt as tailor-made for the in-car content-streaming experience. LG has already rolled out its in-vehicle entertainment platform for a major automaker’s latest car models and partnered with global streaming services to bring new entertainment to the platform.

Qt said it will be a driving force in the future development of the automotive content platform as it has deployed to more brands’ infotainment systems. The company believes that the strength of the framework lies in its out-of-the-box features and functionality that accelerate development processes. Qt also claims that it has faster boot times and performance, and that it operates more efficiently in memory usage.

“LG has been a trusted Qt partner and leader in infotainment innovation for years, so we’re excited to help them enhance immersive in-car experiences,” said Qt Group CEO Juha Varelius.

“There’s a big ecosystem of developers making these web-based applications for cars, but with Qt serving as an integral part of LG’s ACP powered by webOS, they can more easily build and run these applications natively in the OS. Most automotive players already have Qt-based assets in their software, and this is yet another significant milestone for us in that industry.”

Sang-yong Lee, senior vice-president of the R&D laboratory at LG Electronics VS Company, added: “The development of advanced software is crucial for enhancing in-vehicle experiences, and the partnership between LG and Qt will increase our capabilities in this all-important area of mobility innovation.

“LG will continue to collaborate with innovative partners like Qt to create immersive in-cabin experiences that meet the diverse demands of automakers and their customers.”