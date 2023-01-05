LG announces technical collaboration for the future of mobility

As CES opens its doors in Las Vegas to highlight technology advances that span the worlds of enterprise, industry and the home, LG electronics has unveiled technology and technological partners designed to enable the consumer electronics (CE) giant to address the needs of automotive companies and those in the hybrid workspace.

The announcement centres around the LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) company, a provider of in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) capabilities in the automobile industry. The division focuses on commercialising autonomous and environmentally responsible automotive innovations and core solutions based on LG’s proprietary technologies to deliver in-vehicle experience and electrification and adaptive solutions. These support in-vehicle infotainment, connectivity and intelligent driving software, and, in anticipation for the car of the future, LG VS has been exploring its portfolio of future products and technologies.

In its latest development, LG has announced a technical collaboration with global mobility technology company Magna, one of the largest suppliers in the automotive space. Under the agreement, LG and Magna will develop a proof of concept for an automated driving infotainment solution, aimed at providing differentiated customer experiences and enabling readiness for the future of mobility.

The two companies will explore the technical feasibility of integrating LG’s infotainment capabilities with Magna’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and automated driving technologies. This concept will focus on creating executable IVI ADAS solutions to better meet carmakers’ vehicle programmes.

“We are excited to work with Magna, now in the automated driving sector, to develop a proof of concept that could bring value expanding beyond our cockpit domain,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG VS. “We plan to work closely together to demonstrate potential ADAS innovations that could help automakers address some of their toughest challenges.”

The new collaboration follows a successful joint venture LG and Magna announced in July 2021, called LG Magna e-Powertrain Co, to manufacture e-motor, inverters and onboard chargers, as well as related e-drive systems, to support the growing global shift towards vehicles for certain automakers.

In the world of wireless, meanwhile, LG Electronics also announced that it was making its 97in LG Signature OLED M (model M3) TV the world’s first consumer TV with Zero Connect technology, which is a wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz.

Unlike conventional TVs, where all input ports for connecting external devices are located on the rear or sides, the M3 comes with a separate Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals wirelessly to LG’s cinematic, 97in screen. The box comes with multiple ports for plugging in commonly used HDMI devices, such as cable/satellite set-top boxes and gaming consoles, and can connect wirelessly with compatible soundbars.

To ensure the effective transfer of data from the box to the TV, the company has developed an algorithm that instantly identifies an optimal transmission path. The algorithm also helps to minimise transmission errors or disruptions as it can recognise changes in the immediate environment – such as people or pets moving around the room – and switch paths accordingly.