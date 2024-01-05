LG finds higher gear with autonomous driving and infotainment

Furthering its drive to bring what it calls human-centric innovations to the auto industry, the vehicle component solutions arm of LG Electronics (LG) is to take advantage of CES 2024 to introduce a cross-domain platform integrating advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), automated driving (AD) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) technologies.

The future mobility platform, described by LG’s mobility arm as “game-changing”, is expected to arrive on the market for 2027 and was developed in collaboration with global mobility tech company Magna.

The two companies began working together in 2023, and the collaboration combines the firms’ technological to help deliver what they companies call “differentiated user experiences” in the vehicle cabin. The companies have already successfully integrated a cross-domain cockpit computing system into a single system on chip (SoC), representing what a “flexible and cost-effective solution” for OEMs.

The single electronic module supports multiple IVI systems and ADAS/AD domain integration ad is said to handle various automotive safety integrity level (ASIL) requirements while using fewer electronic control units and taking up less packaging space.

LG and Magna regard the scalable solution as “ideal” for the coming transition towards the software-defined vehicle (SDV) and for the consolidation of its electrical/electronic architecture. The integration of functionalities into a single module enables the real-time sharing of data across domains.

Via a dedicated human machine interface (HMI), LG said its platform can provide drivers and passengers with more intuitive interactions when using advanced automotive displays, digital clusters, augmented reality-head up displays (AR-HUD) and visualisation software. Additionally, the solution can be customised to meet OEM’s integrated communications and IVI system needs.

Another collaboration between the two companies has seen LG Magna e-Powertrain unites Magna’s expertise in electric powertrain systems with LG’s capabilities in component development for e-motors, inverters and on-board chargers. Announced in 2021, the joint venture, which encompasses engineering, design and manufacturing, enables LG and Magna to proactively respond to market trends and deliver innovative solutions to fulfil customers’ evolving needs.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress we have made on this future mobility technology,” said Seokhyun Eun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “LG and Magna’s joint efforts will help to push the industry forward, facilitating the rapid adoption of crucial technologies that elevate driving safety and the on-road experience.”

In December 2023, Magna enhanced its automated driving capabilities by joining NorthStar –Telia Sweden and Ericsson’s 5G innovation programme for industrial enterprises.

As part of the agreement, Telia and Ericsson built a dedicated, private 5G network at Magna’s test track located in Vårgårda, Sweden, where new ADAS solutions in vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity are being trialled.

In NorthStar, Magna will have access to 5G millimetre wave (mmWave) technology, enabling low latency gigabit speeds and connectivity for new ADAS trials. Additionally, the use of mmWave technology will support ongoing research into joint sensing and communication systems.