LGE gains mileage in smart automotive

In the first part of our look at how LG Electronic’s (LGE’s) corporate pivot to business solutions has been developing since the end of 2023, we examined its acceleration in a number of industries such as heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) and smart factory.

In September 2024, LGE announced that it was finessing its transition to a smart life solution company, with a particular emphasis on taking advantage of mainstream artificial intelligence (AI) and “affectionate intelligence” to deliver unique experiences.

In no other industry could this strategy gain mileage than the automotive sector, where it has rapidly accelerated the production of smart vehicle solutions to bring “human-centric innovations” to the auto industry.

The autumn announcement of the automotive offer’s progress came nine months after the vehicle component solutions arm of the firm used the CES 2024 show to introduce a cross-domain platform integrating advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), automated driving (AD) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) technologies.

Working in collaboration with global mobility tech company Magna, LGE says the key would be to deliver “differentiated user experiences” in the vehicle cabin, building on an existing joint venture which encompassed engineering, design and manufacturing.

The two companies integrated a cross-domain cockpit computing system into a single system on chip (SoC), representing a “flexible and cost-effective solution” for OEMs. The single electronic module supports multiple IVI systems and ADAS/AD domain integration and is said to handle various automotive safety integrity level (ASIL) requirements while using fewer electronic control units and taking up less packaging space.

LGE and Magna regard the scalable solution as “ideal” for the coming transition towards the software-defined vehicle (SDV) and for the consolidation of its electrical/electronic architecture.

The integration of functionalities into a single module enables the real-time sharing of data across domains. Through a dedicated human machine interface (HMI), the platform on show at CES 2024 was attributed with providing drivers and passengers with more intuitive interactions when using advanced automotive displays, digital clusters, augmented reality-head up displays (AR-HUD) and visualisation software. The solution can also be customised to meet OEM’s integrated communications and IVI system needs.

A previous collaboration between the two companies saw the launch of the LGE Magna e-Powertrain, uniting Magna’s expertise in electric powertrain systems with LGE’s capabilities in component development for e-motors, inverters and on-board chargers.

Such developments and collaborations – the bedrock of any offer in the smart vehicle industry as a whole – are seen by LGE as essential in allowing it to respond to market trends and deliver “innovative” solutions to fulfil automotive customers’ evolving needs. More than a year into its strategy by autumn 2024, it is confident that it could propose innovative mobility products and solutions in the vehicle environment by using accumulated customer needs and experiences.

In addition, the firm stresses that the synergies created by its different companies are fundamental in bringing about these improvements. For example, the core LG Electronics company could offer the automotive line head units, display technology, connectivity, ADAS and other software; LGE Innotek provides module, sensor and optics solutions; LGE Display screen panels; LGE – Magna the e-Powertrain; LGE Energy Solution offers battery solutions; and Cybellum provides cyber security.

Future vision Offering an overview of the automotive offer, Valentin Janiaut, software solution task leader at LGE’s vehicle solutions company, reveals that the overarching strategy for the firm is to deliver “uncompromising” customer experience-driven products and service. When Janiaut joined LGE in 2011, the automotive business was very new, employing around 250 people. This has grown to 5-6,000 people, with the division very much a big part of the LGE Electronics family, generating revenue of around $7.7bn, with essential work evolving from infotainment and navigation system projects to a current focus on software. A main reason for the new vision is that the people are using their cars very differently from just a few years ago. While this has upsides, there’s also some challenges. “Car passengers now want a car that can be used differently. They want to be able to jump onto a Teams or Zoom meeting, maybe taking a quick break to attend their work meeting and then driving back somewhere…We know they want these in their car, seamlessly shifting to different use cases,” Janiaut says. “They also want to discover new experiences and for their car to invite them to try things they will not necessarily think about. They want the car to be able to suggest services, to bring them to new places, and so on, so they want this sense of the car being a partner for discovery. “One of the very important things we found in our research is that people are being more stressed and anxious when using their car. There’s a lot of complexity in modern car – you have a driving system, lots of notifications, and your cluster is more complex in terms of number of icons and the feedback you get from the car.” The mission now is for delivering experience solutions both from a passenger-centric and vehicle/OEM-centric perspective. In the former category, Janiaut notes the solution needs to display “versatility, discovery and serenity” – that is to say, LGE needs to create a space that allows passengers and drivers to explore new experiences based on the understanding of each journey’s context. This could range from what is effectively a cinema on wheels to an office space for meetings. LGE’s PlayWare digital system brings access to entertainment and office tools for customers The three pillars for OEMs would be flexibility, modularity and monetisation. This will mean focusing on vehicle-centric software that can adapt to various architectures and operating systems, accepting functionality from across the partner ecosystem. By doing this, LGE believes that will be able to secure new revenues stream opportunities beyond traditional business models. At the heart of the software stack is AlphaWare, a software suite designed to enable the SDV vision that LGE calls a “living space on wheels”. There are three SDV experience solutions – PlayWare, MetaWare and VisionWare – plus the BaseWare collection of software models form which an automotive company can build vehicle digital systems. These are complemented by the OpsWare product development tools and integration services and the overarching cyber security framework. PlayWare taps into the LGE entertainment heritage by bringing TV experiences, powered by its webOS TV operating system, into a car. Apps supported natively include Netflix and YouTube, as well as office tools. MetaWare enables immersive driving through augmented and mixed reality, with heads-up display and procedural 3D generation from 2D maps. VisionWare is designed to perceive objects in video to provider safer driving, using AI-perception technology with field-proven capability supporting in-cabin monitoring for drivers and passengers alike. A key element is ADAS forward-facing perception, fully compliant with new car assessment programme/general safety regulations (NCAP/GSR), which also provides vital sensing capabilities for drivers, along with emotion recognition. The company says work in the area is being driven by increasing numbers of mandates for in-cabin monitoring. The solution employs a camera acting as a monitoring system to ensure the driver is not falling asleep and is paying attention to the road.

Driving forward with partner ecosystem An essential element in the company’s growth has been its partner ecosystem. This spans the global automotive industry and includes the likes of Mercedes Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Bently, Porsche, JLR, Jaguar, Land Rover, Renault Group, Citroen, Ford, GM, Chevrolet, Honda, Toyota, Nissan and Hyundai. Historically, LGE’s first projects in the automotive sector were with fellow Korean firms Hyundai and Kia. GM and Renault are also long-term partners customer that are still very strong. Janiaut offers a particular focus on the Renault Mégane, which is currently using Android-based LGE products: “If you buy a car today, there is a very high chance that there will be an LGE product, whether it’s a display or telematics, inside the car. “So, if you have access to internet in your car, it’s very likely that it’s thanks to LGE – or, if you have a navigation system in your car, it’s very likely an LGE product. We work with basically every OEM in this industry, and we have made strong relationships with most of the largest group in this industry.” Almost invariably, partnership projects begin with connectivity. Janiaut notes that currently around 93% to 95% of cars are essentially connected devices. “When we started in the business, it was unclear if the industry would go to that path,” he says. “When we started, having connectivity inside your car was a luxury, rare feature. Today, over 90% of new cars on the market have 4G and 5G, and so you need to set up a modem and order connectivity with the antenna inside the car. “The next big area is infotainment. LGE has been a key supplier for the computer and the software to run those infotainment system. We provide those navigation systems, the integration, voice assistant and so on. “We have been working with partners such as Google and Android to bring their products to the automotive market. We also have the ADAS solution that is currently the main focus in cabin monitoring. When you have the car driving on the highway without touching the wheel, the camera will check that the driver is still paying attention. “And so you need the camera system, but you need also the AI system to determine this. You need to have the eye-tracking solution for that as well to make sure that the driver is watching the world. “Then we have what we call HMI, or human machine interface. We are always trying to work with the OEM to push the boundaries of what we can do in terms of display and cockpit interior, as well as in terms of the solution for them to bring those innovations to their customers,” adds Janiaut. In-cabin monitoring keeps track of the driver’s awareness on the road Geographic proximity is a key part of working with automakers, with companies such as LGE needing to build a supply chain and a logistic chain, along with being close to the factory. In addition to its South Korean operations, LGE has European offices close to each OEM, as well as a North American headquarters in Detroit. These offer support, local R&D and quality testing close to customers. LGE has production centres in Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Poland and US so distributed facilities can address the different customer needs in terms of logistics. It also has two large development centres in India and Vietnam, which are designed to help the firm scale its software business. Another revelation from Janiaut is the fundamental and rapidly increasing value of software in the car. He reveals that software is currently around 10% of the value of a car, with more software and more lines of code now in a car than there is in an airplane. He expects that around 30% of the value of the car will be in the software by 2030. “For the software business, it’s about finding the balance between a different country and different team, and so our Vietnam team and Indian team have been a tremendous asset for us to achieve this and to grow our software footprint in the industry,” he says. “The car is a complex network of small computers working together, and this is getting consolidated. You get one big computer running everything in the car – the driving system, infotainment, the brake, and so on. “We see players like Tesla being extremely good at developing software, providing very good experience to their user, bringing connected services inside the car, bringing big partners. We see that competition coming from these new players, where traditional and legacy automakers need to react and address [to] customer demand to have a better interior, better experience. It not always easy for those customers to [make] that transition. So, that’s where we can step in to help them with our software solution.”