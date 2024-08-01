Altair, LG extend connected vehicle infotainment tech lifespans

Computational intelligence company Altair has announced that it has collaborated LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions (LG VS) to develop analysis software aimed at extending product lifespans, with the first being in the realm of infotainment in connected vehicles.

In the project, LG VS said it was tapping its experience in mass-producing, next-generation vehicle infotainment components, and provided various cases to enhance the analysis software accuracy and reliability through learning and development.

The collaboration looked to allow users to identify and rectify potential issues at the design stage, significantly extending product lifespans. In addition, the integrated analysis process analyses stress and strain in various environments for optimal designs to improve product durability and performance.

Previously, LG Electronics had relied on multiple software tools and models for fatigue damage evaluation during product development, leading to prolonged analysis times and complex model management. To streamline this process, Altair and LG Electronics developed a multi-physics-based, integrated fatigue analysis solution.

They did this with the help of Altair OptiStruct, an optimisation-enabled structural analysis software and key product in the Altair HyperWorks design and simulation platform. As a result, LG Electronics is said to have reduced the development time for vehicle infotainment components by over 20%.

“Developing safe, high-quality automotive components for our OEM customers involves numerous tests, analyses and verification processes,” said Sangyong Lee, head of the LG Electronics VS division research lab. “This collaboration combines LG Electronics’ expertise with Altair’s AI-powered engineering technology, enhancing our competitiveness as a solution provider.”

Altair provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. The company has a stated mission of aiming to enable organisations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world.

OptiStruct is a structural solver with comprehensive, accurate, and scalable solutions for linear and non-linear engineering analyses across statics and dynamics, vibrations, acoustics, fatigue, heat transfer and multi-physics disciplines. It is used globally to drive design with optimisation and validate structural performance.

OptiStruct topology optimisation is said to have driven the lightweight and structurally efficient designs of everyday products day. OptiStruct also offers other structural optimisation methods and a range of manufacturing constraints for traditional processes, composites and additive manufacturing.

Commenting on the project with LG Electronics, Altair CTO Sam Mahalingam said: “Our collaboration enhances the prediction of its products’ safety and durability and accelerates advancements in various manufacturing industries, including electronic components. This effort further validates Altair’s leadership in electronics, helping our customers solve their toughest challenges and take ideas from concept to production faster than ever.”