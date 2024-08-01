Altair, LG extend connected vehicle infotainment tech lifespans
Collaboration between computational intelligence company and CE giant said to have seen complex fatigue analysis reduce development time for vehicle infotainment components by more than 20%
Computational intelligence company Altair has announced that it has collaborated LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions (LG VS) to develop analysis software aimed at extending product lifespans, with the first being in the realm of infotainment in connected vehicles.
In the project, LG VS said it was tapping its experience in mass-producing, next-generation vehicle infotainment components, and provided various cases to enhance the analysis software accuracy and reliability through learning and development.
The collaboration looked to allow users to identify and rectify potential issues at the design stage, significantly extending product lifespans. In addition, the integrated analysis process analyses stress and strain in various environments for optimal designs to improve product durability and performance.
Previously, LG Electronics had relied on multiple software tools and models for fatigue damage evaluation during product development, leading to prolonged analysis times and complex model management. To streamline this process, Altair and LG Electronics developed a multi-physics-based, integrated fatigue analysis solution.
They did this with the help of Altair OptiStruct, an optimisation-enabled structural analysis software and key product in the Altair HyperWorks design and simulation platform. As a result, LG Electronics is said to have reduced the development time for vehicle infotainment components by over 20%.
“Developing safe, high-quality automotive components for our OEM customers involves numerous tests, analyses and verification processes,” said Sangyong Lee, head of the LG Electronics VS division research lab. “This collaboration combines LG Electronics’ expertise with Altair’s AI-powered engineering technology, enhancing our competitiveness as a solution provider.”
Altair provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. The company has a stated mission of aiming to enable organisations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world.
OptiStruct is a structural solver with comprehensive, accurate, and scalable solutions for linear and non-linear engineering analyses across statics and dynamics, vibrations, acoustics, fatigue, heat transfer and multi-physics disciplines. It is used globally to drive design with optimisation and validate structural performance.
OptiStruct topology optimisation is said to have driven the lightweight and structurally efficient designs of everyday products day. OptiStruct also offers other structural optimisation methods and a range of manufacturing constraints for traditional processes, composites and additive manufacturing.
Commenting on the project with LG Electronics, Altair CTO Sam Mahalingam said: “Our collaboration enhances the prediction of its products’ safety and durability and accelerates advancements in various manufacturing industries, including electronic components. This effort further validates Altair’s leadership in electronics, helping our customers solve their toughest challenges and take ideas from concept to production faster than ever.”
Read more about connected engineering
- GenAI provides future for connected engineering: Within knowledge work, it’s a rare individual who hasn’t yet come across the potential that generative AI technologies could bring to their industry. The world of engineering is now realising what GenAI can do.
- The new shape of design in the age of Industry 4.0: The modern manufacturing process has evolved over the last decades to the point where there are many interconnected disciplines taking place, often at the same time. With the advent of advanced comms technologies, interconnections are taking on a whole new paradigm for engineering.
- Hyundai Mobis taps Wind River Studio to accelerate software-defined vehicle development: Global vehicle technology innovator and supplier selects mission-critical intelligent systems provider to accelerate its software-defined vehicle development, looking to create an infrastructure for next-generation mobility.
- Oxa hails first commercial deployment of self-driving software: Culmination of 10 years of software engineering, hardware integration, machine learning and testing in the virtual and real worlds sees connected vehicle technology provider deliver automation in autonomous vehicle shuttle.