Sama X to commence operations in Jordan with Starlink services

Concluding a strong year for the Elon Musk-led satellite operator, recently authorised Starlink global reseller Sama X has secured licensing from Jordan’s Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) to resell the Space X firm’s satellite internet services across the Kingdom, in a bid to simplify access to high-speed internet.

Launched earlier in 2025 and backed by Kuwaiti conglomerate Alghanim, the reseller’s stated mission is to bring “innovative” satellite connectivity solutions to businesses “right where they are” across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The company said it specialises in delivering high-speed, low-latency satellite internet and connectivity services “designed to overcome digital barriers and ensure seamless connectivity” and that its partnership with Starlink enables it to take advantage of the latter’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, providing “world-class” connectivity to a diverse range of markets and enterprises.

Sama X also offers turnkey solutions – from customer consultation to rapid installation and activation – as well as local support, including a 24/7 call centre in English and Arabic.

The deal will see Sama X serve professionals, enterprises and public sector organisations across Jordan, addressing critical connectivity needs in remote regions of the Kingdom, from providing non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with dependable internet in camps, to expanding digital government services to rural communities. The LEO satellite solutions will look to enable reliable primary or backup connectivity across the nation, allowing businesses and communities to operate more effectively and with confidence.

“Jordan, with its diverse economy and terrain, presents unique opportunities for latest-generation satellite broadband solutions that combine Starlink’s LEO constellation with our local market expertise and value-add. Whether it is a classroom in Tafileh, a logistics convoy near Ma’an, or a refugee clinic in Mafraq, everyone can benefit from the same high-speed internet enjoyed in the capital, Amman,” said Sama X CEO Amit Somani, commenting on the move.

“We are thankful to Jordan’s Telecommunications Regulatory Commission for establishing a conducive environment that allows companies like Sama X to operate effectively. We look forward to collaborating with local stakeholders to advance the Kingdom’s Economic Modernisation Vision through ubiquitous and reliable connectivity.”

The Sama X deal comes just days after research found that Starlink connectivity doubled in 2025, including traffic from more than 20 new countries and regions. The study analysed aggregate request traffic volumes associated with Starlink’s primary autonomous system (AS14593) to track the growth in usage of the service throughout the past 12 months. The request volume shown in the study found traffic from Starlink continued to see consistent growth throughout 2025, with total request volume up 2.3 times across the year. The data also suggested Starlink tended to see rapid traffic growth when its service became available in a country or region, and that trend continued in 2025.

The satellite provider also enjoyed a range of contract wins in 2025 with airlines across the world to provide in-flight connectivity. These wins include Qatar Airways and Emirates. The former claims to be the operator of the largest number of Starlink-equipped widebody aircraft and the only carrier in the MENA region currently offering Starlink in-flight connectivity.

Not to be outdone, Emirates announced in November 2025 that it would deploy Starlink Wi-Fi across its entire in-service fleet, in a move that will bring fast connectivity to 232 Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft.