Emirates preps for world’s largest Starlink-enabled wide-body fleet

Emirates has joined the growing number of airlines that will deploy Starlink Wi-Fi across its entire in-service fleet, in a move that will bring fast connectivity on 232 Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft.

The accelerated Starlink roll-out and uplifting of connectivity is designed to build on Emirates’ investments in what it said will be a superior onboard experience, which includes its retrofit programme of A380s and Boeing 777s. The roll-out will begin with the Boeing widebody aircraft in November 2025, with deployment completed by mid-2027.

Emirates believes that Starlink connectivity will enable its customers to stream content, game, make calls, work and browse social media throughout their journey on both seatback screens and personal devices simultaneously. This integration will also deliver connected experiences at scale across all cabin classes.

Emirates plans to install Starlink on all 232 aircraft in its in-service fleet over the next two years. The airline has already equipped its first aircraft with Starlink on A6-EPF, the Boeing 777-300ER.

The first Emirates commercial passenger flight with Starlink will depart immediately following the Dubai Airshow as A6-EPF re-enters service, marking the start of an accelerated fleet-wide roll-out.

The airline will fit-out approximately 14 aircraft per month with Starlink, with installation on the Airbus A380 fleet commencing in February 2026.

The airline is primed to install two antennae on each Boeing 777 aircraft, and in what is said to be an industry-first, three antennae on each Airbus A380, to offer connectivity, capacity and coverage across every cabin class for a better customer experience.

Emirates will also make live TV over Starlink available, initially on personal devices and then on seatback screens from late December 2025. Starlink’s aviation product offers download per terminal of 135-310 Mbps.

“Partnering with Starlink is another defining moment in our continuous commitment to ensuring our customers ‘fly better’,” said Emirates Airline president Tim Clark.

“We’re introducing the world’s fastest Wi-Fi, elevating what passengers can expect from in-flight connectivity, like seamless productivity, real-time communication with loved ones, and uninterrupted connection to their digital lives. But that’s just one piece of the transformation happening across our fleet.

“Starlink is being installed in tandem with the most ambitious cabin refurbishment programme in aviation, including brand new Premium Economy cabins, an enhanced Business Class, refreshed First Class, expanded and upgraded entertainment system technologies, and now, industry-leading connectivity.”

Chad Gibbs, vice-president of Starlink business operations at SpaceX, added: “With Starlink onboard your Emirates flight, you’ll be able to stream, game, and have seamless video calls, just as you can do on the ground. We’re excited to transform Emirates’ travel experience and support the rapid installation of Starlink while maintaining focus on delivering overall quality of service.”

The roll-out is also said to reflect the scale of Emirates’ nearly 220 aircraft retrofit programme. To date, 76 fully refurbished aircraft have entered service, featuring Premium Economy, redesigned Business Class, refreshed First Class suites and elevated finishes throughout.