Samsung, Keysight validate satellite-to-satellite, direct-to-cell 5G mobility

Keysight Technologies has announced a “groundbreaking” end-to-end live new radio non-terrestrial networks (NR-NTN) connection in band n252, achieved using Samsung’s next-generation modem chipset.

Offering the rationale for their project, the two companies noted that reliable global connectivity is a growing requirement for consumers, vehicles, internet of things (IoT) devices and critical communications. As operators, device manufacturers and satellite providers accelerate investment in NTN technologies, this achievement shows decisive progress towards direct-to-cell satellite coverage.

The achievement was revealed at the recent CES 2026, using commercial modem silicon, with real satellite-to-satellite mobility, leading to a standard 5G phone said to stay connected while switching between satellites, using the new 3GPP Release 19 n252 band, as defined by the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) under Release 1.

The demo also represented the public validation of n252 in an NTN system, a band expected to be adopted by next-generation low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations. With n252 now validated alongside n255 and n256, the firms say all major NR-NTN FR1 bands are proven, and they believe they have cleared a major technical barrier to commercial roll-out.

With the addition of n252 alongside earlier NTN demonstrations in n255 and n256, all major NR-NTN FR1 bands have now been validated end-to-end. This consolidation of band coverage is critical for enabling modem vendors, satellite operators and device manufacturers to evaluate cross-band performance and mobility holistically as they prepare for commercial NTN services.

The CES demonstration included live satellite-to-satellite (SAT-to-SAT) mobility using commercial-grade modem silicon and cross-supplier interoperability, marking what the firms regard as an important milestone for the emerging direct-to-cell satellite market.

Looking at the technology behind the collaboration, Keysight’s NTN Network Emulator Solutions recreate realistic multi-orbit LEO conditions, SAT-to-SAT mobility and end-to-end routing while running live user applications over the NTN link. Together with Samsung’s chipset, the system validates user performance, interoperability and standards conformance, providing a high-fidelity test environment that reduces risk, accelerates trials and shortens time-to-market for NR-NTN services, which are expected to scale in 2026.

The demonstration also integrated Samsung’s next-generation modem chipset with Keysight’s NTN emulation portfolio to deliver real, standards-based NTN connectivity across a complete system.

The setup validated end-to-end link performance, mobility between satellites and multi-supplier interoperability, what Keysight stressed were essential requirements for large-scale NTN deployments.

“Together with Samsung’s System LSI Business, we are demonstrating the live NTN connection in 3GPP band n252 using commercial-grade modem silicon with true SAT-to-SAT mobility,” said Peng Cao, vice-president and general manager of Keysight’s Wireless Test Group. “With n252, n255 and n256 now validated across NTN, the ecosystem is clearly accelerating toward bringing direct-to-cell satellite connectivity to mass-market devices.

“Keysight’s NTN emulation environment enables chipset and device makers [to have] a controlled way to prove multi-satellite mobility, interoperability and user-level performance, helping the industry move from concept to commercialisation.”

The partnership comes just a week after Keysight claimed a satellite first with Korean operator KT SAT to establish links between craft in geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) and those in LEO. The two parties said they had completed a successful handover from a live GEO connection to an emulated LEO link, creating a dependable way to study real NTN behaviour before constellations are deployed.