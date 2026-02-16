Myriota introduces satellite-based scalable global asset tracking

Blind spots and outages have been the traditional weak spots of terrestrial networks designed to offer coverage for internet of things (IoT) applications, and Myriota believes it can address these challenges by combining native 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) satellite connectivity in a purpose-built tracking device called AssetHawk.

Myriota says supply chains are growing increasingly complex, and that blind spots and outages in terrestrial coverage create significant operational and financial risk – particularly across industries such as transport and logistics, equipment leasing, mining, and agriculture.

Powered by its existing HyperPulse connectivity system, AssetHawk is said to be able to address these challenges by combining native 5G NTN satellite connectivity in a purpose-built tracking device – delivering an affordable, feature-rich satellite asset tracker.

AssetHawk is engineered to deliver reliable global visibility beyond the reach of traditional cellular networks. It can support scalable tracking of trailers, containers, pallets, vehicles and unpowered assets to verify delivery milestones, reduce asset loss, improve utilisation, lower operating costs and improve margins as fleets and deployments scale. Native 5G NTN connectivity provides global visibility for broad use cases including trailers, cargo, vehicles and unpowered assets.

Intended for rapid deployment at the edge, Myriota describes AssetHawk as a ready-to-use device that installs in minutes and integrates seamlessly with third-party visualisation and analytics platforms.

The company says that the tracker’s compact, low-profile design and flexible mounting options, including magnetic mounting, make it well-suited to rotating fleets and temporary assets. An IP68-rated enclosure has been used to offer reliable operation in harsh conditions, surviving submersion, dust, impact and extreme temperatures commonly encountered in mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

For long-term deployments, AssetHawk is said to have been engineered to minimise operational overheads. Low-power hardware delivers a battery life of up to 10 years on two AA batteries, while intelligent firmware automatically increases location update frequency when movement is detected. The result is said to be sharper insights while optimising power consumption and operational costs.

The tracker will soon be available with optional Bluetooth Low Energy capabilities to enable the capture of valuable condition data from Bluetooth sensors, including temperature, vibration and other environmental metrics.

The device operates on a standards-based 3GPP Release 17 architecture, using private data paths to protect against unauthorised access or interference – meaning security and data integrity are built into the platform.

AssetHawk is also said to be purpose-built for operations at the edge, supporting use cases such as tracking trailers and containers across borders, monitoring leased equipment throughout its lifecycle, locating shared agricultural assets in remote paddocks, and gaining early visibility of critical equipment during mining exploration.

Developed on a TAA-compliant supply chain and backed by its experience in operating secure satellite networks commercially, Myriota is fundamentally confident that AssetHawk can meet the needs of government, and enterprise customers where trust and resilience are critical.

“Most tracking projects fail not in the lab, but at scale – when battery swaps, coverage gaps and complex integrations erode the business case,” said Myriota CEO Ben Cade. “AssetHawk is designed to flip that equation. By delivering global coverage, predictable multi‑year life and straightforward integration in a single device, we’re giving solution providers and systems integrators a way to scale tracking profitably, even for assets that were previously too remote or low‑value to justify a tracker.”