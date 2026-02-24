In-orbit test of Atlas-1 laser terminals sees 100x comms speed gains

With space getting more crowded, operators of smaller craft are struggling with radio spectrum licensing, often facing a higher risk of signal interference as well as having to sacrifice downlink speed to afford missions. Looking to offer a boost to “smallsat” players, Astrolight has announced tests of technology designed to offer secure and high-speed space-to-ground links for small satellites.

European space-tech company Astrolight said that it will demonstrate its low-SWaP (size, weight, and power) Atlas-1 laser communication terminals in space for the first time in March 2026. The terminals demonstrate high bandwidth (up to 1 Gbps), secure space-to-ground links aboard two customer satellites, scheduled for launch this March with SpaceX’s Transporter-16.

Explaining how the service advantages can be gained, the company noted that as laser communication uses narrow, focused beams of infrared light, it can transmit data at up to 100 times faster rates than traditional radio frequency (RF) and is immune to electronic interference, jamming and interception.

Ahead of the demonstrations in space, each Atlas-1 terminal is said to have undergone “comprehensive” client-led testing to confirm reliable and consistent operation on satellites across a range of environmental conditions.

“These in-orbit missions are a big milestone for the global small satellite industry,” said Astrolight CEO Laurynas Mačiulis. “Smallsat operators have long faced the issue of having to sacrifice data traffic due to the limitations of radio spectrum and the need for big antennas. Because Atlas-1 is laser-based, it provides high data rates, but with equipment that is smaller and more affordable than many other solutions on the market. Laser communication is also much more secure than traditional radio frequency.

“With orbit becoming more crowded, operators relying on traditional radio-frequency links are facing growing exposure to unintentional interference and increasing spectrum licensing limitations. Integrating laser communication into space systems is one of the best ways to deliver secure, high-throughput connectivity while reducing dependence on scarce RF spectrum and its constraints.”

In one of the first applications of the technology, two satellites carrying Atlas-1 will be part of Greece’s national small satellite initiative, backed by the European Space Agency. Operating within the Ermis satellite constellation and the PeakSat mission, they will look to demonstrate gigabit-per-second downlinks to optical ground stations (OGSs) in Greece, helping to advance Greece’s national space infrastructure.

Coordinated by the National Kapodistrian University of Athens, Ermis is Greece’s first small satellite constellation mission and aims to establish novel space communications services such as low-earth orbit (LEO) 5G-IoT, Inter-Satellite Link and optical downlink. The latter, enabled by Atlas-1, will support hyperspectral Earth observation capabilities for national needs, including precise agriculture. Laser-based connectivity will be tested with links established between Atlas-1 and Helmos OGS in Greece.

The PeakSat mission, designed by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, will also specifically evaluate the operational performance of the Holomondas OGS as it attempts to pave the way for the broader adoption of optical communication technologies in Greece. The laser link between Atlas-1 on board the satellite and the ground station will be tested across a range of scenarios, including different elevation angles, weather conditions and illumination environments.

To ensure precise alignment of Holomondas OGS with the satellite’s laser terminal and enable data reception at speeds of up to 1 Gbps, Astrolight has upgraded the station with an advanced 808-nanometer Laser Beacon and a compatible C-band optical receiver, designed to meet the demands of laser communication under varying atmospheric and operational conditions.

“With this first in-orbit demonstration of Atlas-1, we want to prove that high-speed, secure downlinks don’t have to be reserved for large spacecraft,” added Mačiulis. “In the near future, laser links will save small satellite operators time and resources necessary to pursue more high-scale missions, while enhancing the throughput and security of communication.”

After the development of Atlas-1, Astrolight said it would be working on Atlas-2, a low-SWaP laser terminal for both inter-satellite and space-to-ground communication.