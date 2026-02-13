Direct-to-device connectivity set to underpin next generation of industrial IoT

One of the key trends of the comms market over the past year has been the rapid spread of non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), particularly around their usage within the internet of things (IoT). Now, research from satellite communications Viasat has found that providing ubiquitous direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity – such as from satellites – will enable the deployment of “game-changing” technologies across critical industries such as agriculture, mining and energy.

The great connectivity convergence: NTN in industrial IoT study surveyed 600 IoT decision-makers from five major industries (agriculture, energy, transport and logistics, mining and utilities). It asked professionals about new D2D IoT devices, which enable organisations to track, monitor and control operations by sharing data over satellite and cellular without the need for existing, dedicated satellite terminals.

Among the topline findings was that D2D is all set for mass adoption in industrial IoT within 18 months, with rising urgency among decision-makers to adopt D2D IoT devices in their organisations (91% of respondents).

Furthermore, the majority (90%) of those surveyed agreed that D2D will accelerate the roll-out of IoT globally. Current terrestrial IoT users are particularly keen to tap into the technology, with almost a third (32%) planning to adopt D2D within the next six months. However, while intent is high, most respondents (81%) said adoption in IoT would only be feasible after the next one-to-two years.

Across all IoT decision-makers surveyed, over a quarter intend to adopt D2D within six months, over two-thirds within 12 months, and the vast majority (91%) within 18 months. On top of this, 89% of organisations said they would consider replacing their current IoT connectivity with D2D within the next two-to-three years.

Respondents reported high confidence that new applications can have significant benefits, with respondents reporting D2D could provide an advantage due to its smaller form factor (61%), ability to support large scale deployments (59%), and in deployments in areas without cellular coverage (55%).

The survey highlighted that most beneficial use cases provided through D2D include crop storage monitoring in agriculture (33%), automated haulage vehicles in mining (36%), vehicular tracking and route optimisation in transport (43%), water infrastructure monitoring in utilities (43%), and wellhead monitoring in energy (33%).

Within the context of their existing IoT roll-out, 78% of respondents said their organisations’ progress has increased over the past 12 months. Organisations are also increasingly integrating satellite into their deployments. More than half of organisations (55%) reported using satellite in their IoT estates, a rise from the 41% reported in the study taken a year ago.

Assessing the trends revealed in the latest study, Andy Kessler, vice-president of enterprise at Viasat, noted that organisations were rightly excited by the potential for standards-based D2D and are planning to deploy new technology quickly and at scale.

“The excitement makes sense because we know new devices can lower the barrier to entry for organisations by reducing the cost, complexity and physical size of IoT terminal,” he said. “But while companies rightly want to move fast, the change represents a major shift. It’s our job to work with our partner ecosystem and customers to help them access the safety, efficiency and sustainability benefits satellite-enabled IoT can bring.”