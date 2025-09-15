Space42, Viasat form joint venture to launch D2D 5G mobile satellite services

In a move that the parties said will create an industry-first space tower company model, implementing shared space and ground non-terrestrial-network (NTN) infrastructure, lowering capital costs and improving spectrum utilisation for all those involved in it, Space42 and Viasat are to launch jointly held entity Equatys Venture.

The launch is aimed at enabling global direct-to-device (D2D) services, as well as evolving existing and planned mobile satellite services (MSS) to a 5G network environment.

Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, UAE-based AI-powered space technology company Space42 integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to provide comms links. The company believes that its reach allows it to address “the rapidly evolving needs” of its customers in governments, enterprises and communities.

The company comprises two business units: space services and smart solutions. Space services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, support situational awareness and improve operational efficiency.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. Completing its acquisition of Inmarsat in May 2023, Viasat has offices in 24 countries around the world addressing the comms and connectivity needs of consumers, businesses, governments and militaries. In May 2025, the enterprise business division of its communication services segment launched a connectivity service to deliver two-way messaging connectivity across the globe, even in the most remote and challenging environments.

Equatys is expected to unite satellite and terrestrial networks using a 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Release compliant platform accessible to standard smartphones and internet of things (IoT) devices, extending service to billions of people and devices worldwide. Anticipated to be capable of supporting well over 100 MHz of harmonised MSS spectrum already allocated across more than 160 markets, the venture is expected to establish a foundation for reliable global communications with commercial rollout targeted within three years.

The joint venture will look to operate as a lean infrastructure provider using a shared multi-tenant model that reduces redundant investments while delivering cost-efficient capacity to ecosystem participants. This approach, according to the two partners, will complement terrestrial networks to create sustainable growth opportunities across the industry.

Through using shared multi-orbit infrastructure, Viasat and Space42 are confident operator customers will benefit from scale advantages while reducing individual investment risk. The platform is designed to enable operators to grow, allow governments to own and operate infrastructure to maintain national data sovereignty, and allow local space industries to participate in space and ground technology development and manufacturing.

The 5G open architecture platform will be developed in alignment with 3GPP framework. Equatys will operate and manage as a neutral “space tower” company providing “the lowest-cost” space and ground infrastructure that licensed operators can share, allowing multiple independent operators to use on a single global system the spectrum blocks that are currently used on separate satellite systems.

In a joint statement commenting on what they believed the new venture could deliver, Karim Sabbagh, managing director Space42, and Ali Al Hashemi, CEO Space Services Space 42, said: “Equatys will achieve what the satellite industry has pursued for decades: combining the scale of terrestrial networks with the efficiency of space.

“The promise of universal connectivity is now becoming a reality. Backed by global spectrum, proven technology and strong partners, Equatys represents infrastructure built to power societies and transform economies worldwide.”

The new announcement follows the memorandum of understanding signed between Space42 and Viasat in March 2025, advancing from technical and commercial studies into an agreement to form a jointly owned infrastructure company, subject to customary conditions.