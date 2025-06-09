Orange, Eutelsat expand LEO satellite partnership

In a major extension of its growing satellite communications setup, Orange has signed a partnership agreement with Eutelsat Group to reinforce its position in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications, using Eutelsat’s OneWeb constellation.

Formed to address the connectivity needs of under-served communities, OneWeb has claimed since the beginning of the partnership that its satellite network has a unique capability to provide improved capacity, mobile resilience, backhaul and coverage, including fixed wireless access, in challenging geographic locations.

At launch, OneWeb predicted demand for its broadband connectivity services would grow across telecommunications providers, aviation and maritime markets, as well as with governments worldwide, expanding through its five to 50 mission to cover regions north of 50 degrees latitude, including the UK, Canada, Alaska and the Arctic region. French satellite operator Eutelsat first engaged in talks about a potential all-share merger in July 2022.

Orange first extended its range of broadband systems in France with a satellite service in November 2023 through a partnership with Eutelsat and essential equipment firm Nordnet, with a service designed to enable customers in mainland France to access superfast broadband, wherever they are. From the outset, Orange aimed to strength its ability to meet customer needs in underserved regions, adding a secure, reliable, low-latency, seamless connectivity option to the existing multi-orbit portfolio of satellite collaborations.

As part of its existing partnership, Orange is the exclusive reseller of Eutelsat Konnect VHTS capacity for consumer broadband in France under an agreement dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, earlier in 2025, Orange Middle East and Africa inked an agreement for capacity on the Eutelsat Konnect satellite to deliver satellite internet over its footprint.

Through this latest move, Orange aims to strengthen its satellite systems portfolio with LEO connectivity systems providing high throughput, low latency, resilient and sovereign services to its enterprise and government customers wherever they are located, as well as supporting mobile backhauling globally.

By combining OneWeb’s satellite coverage with its terrestrial networks, Orange said that it will be able to deliver continuity of service and enhanced security as part of a digital inclusion approach for businesses, allowing them to access critical services in the most complex environments and the most underserved or remote areas of the globe.

Commenting on the extended partnership, Cyril Dujardin, president of the connectivity business unit at Eutelsat, said: “Eutelsat is delighted to further reinforce its relationship with Orange and looks forward to supporting its ambitious project to provide premium, ubiquitous connectivity to its customers. LEO-enabled services are becoming an integral technology for global telco operators. We are delighted to have been selected by Orange to enhance its service to its enterprise customers.”

Orange International Networks executive vice-president Jean Louis Le Roux added: “It is of strategic importance for Orange to invest in the unique LEO European system that provides best in class, resilient, tailored and sovereign digital connectivity services to serve our customers wherever they are located. The partnership with Eutelsat for OneWeb services is of vital importance to support their digital transformation.”