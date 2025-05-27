Satellite connectivity service keeps airports online

With aviation more reliant than ever on uninterrupted digital operations, a new satellite service from SITA has been launched to help airports and airlines stay connected and keeping critical systems live, even in the most unpredictable conditions.

Air transport industry IT solutions provider SITA boasts around 2,500 customers, with its offerings seeing use at more than 1,000 airports, aiming to deliver a connected experience to customers of more than 18,000 aircraft globally. The company said its communications network connects every corner of the globe, bridging 45% of the air transport community’s data exchange.

With the launch of SITA Managed Satellites, the company said that airports around the world can now maintain vital communication at all times, even during blackouts, natural disasters or in the most remote and infrastructure-limited locations, giving customers the confidence and tools necessary for travel.

Putting the launch into context, SITA noted that recent global events have shown how vulnerable traditional fibre and terrestrial networks can be. From earthquakes to extreme weather and fibre cuts, many airports of all sizes have experienced partial or complete outages. SITA said that even in major hubs, network congestion during peak periods can strain bandwidth and disrupt key services, and the launch addresses these risks directly, giving airport and airline teams a way to keep operations running when it matters most.

The satellite is claimed to provide a fast, cost-effective way to deploy connectivity wherever it’s needed, including off-airport locations, aircraft maintenance hangars, cargo hubs and remote sites without existing digital infrastructure. It is also attributed with being able to unlock temporary service for new route openings, seasonal operations or rapid emergency deployments, making sure that ground crews and systems are never out of touch.

SITA already offers a wireless communications solution, Mobile Data Access (MDA) designed to provide secure, reliable and business-grade cellular eSIM and SIM connectivity across all 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G technologies, extending global reach to more than 200 countries.

The fully managed satellite service is available in more than 130 countries, offering primary, secondary and emergency connectivity options tailored specifically for the air transport industry. It takes advantage of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver what SITA said will be secure, high-bandwidth, low-latency communications that keep airport systems running continuously and that this will also be the case when other networks are struggling or completely offline.

SITA Managed Satellites has proactive infrastructure monitoring to resolve issues before they affect operations and expert on-site support for surveys, setup, ongoing maintenance and hardware replacement. The system integrates with other SITA connectivity services, offering “a flexible, bundled approach” to network resilience.

“The quality and availability of the latest satellite technology means that it’s becoming a vital component within high availability networks. Airports in particular need new ways to ensure they can maintain critical operations in whatever circumstances they face – even when adverse incidents strike,” said Martin Smillie, senior vice-president of communications and data exchange at SITA.

“Delivering high-speed internet connectivity via established satellite providers, SITA Managed Satellites allows customers to optimise operational performance. SITA Managed Satellites is an innovative solution to keep all parts of the aviation industry connected to vital platforms, even in the most challenging of times, and can be adapted for other transport sectors and markets.

“It delivers a blend of availability and cost-effectiveness to optimise investments in any cloud, on-premise or hybrid computing environment,” added Smillie.