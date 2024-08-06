SITA takes off with new enhanced global wireless solution

Hot on the heels of signing a five-year extension deal with Heathrow Airport to support its vast and growing network infrastructure, air transport industry technology provider SITA has unveiled an improved version of its wireless communications solution, Mobile Data Access (MDA) 2.0.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA’s offerings see use at more than 1,000 airports, aiming to deliver the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of more than 18,000 aircraft globally. The company said its communications network connects every corner of the globe, bridging 45% of the air transport community’s data exchange.

The enhanced solution is said to provide secure, reliable and business-grade cellular eSIM and SIM connectivity across all 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G technologies, extending global reach to more than 200 countries.

Designed to meet the connectivity needs of airlines, airports, ground handlers, cruise/ship operators, and other users with frequent roaming requirements, MDA 2.0 also aims to serve those operating within a single country. In operation, it selects the most suitable mobile operator for each device per country, and manages consumption by filtering URLs, IPs, and countries while bolstering security.

This upgraded solution is also said to benefit SITA’s expanding customer base in the maritime sector for cruise, ferry, and commercial shipping clients, as well as other transportation segments.

The technology solution connects to more than 700 roaming partners globally, offering a dedicated online portal that consolidates multi-source information, traffic filtering to control costs and dedicated 24/7 support. Customers can opt for a per-country or regional model or a global model. The solution integrates with SITA for Aircraft and SITA Airport solutions, supporting multiple pricing models and use cases.

Among the potential use cases include pilot and crew tablet access, HHT baggage scanner access to BRS, aircraft maintenance data, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) backup, quick access for new airline routes, and passenger processing assets access in and off-airport (pay-per-use, bundles, zones), and embeds an applet that switches between 5G private and public networks.

MDA 2.0 has already been successfully implemented to replace a legacy solution from the ground-handling provider at a major airport in the APAC region. Previously, limited apron Wi-Fi has restricted global baggage tracking and operations at various airport locations. The new solution was deployed within weeks, delivering improved performance and robust connectivity, significantly reducing the risk of ground handling disruptions. SITA added that the solution can be readily adopted across airports and other transportation sectors.

Ultimately, SITA believes that with MDA 2.0, it is continuing to set a standard for global connectivity solutions, ensuring operational efficiency and reliability for its diverse customers in the ATI and Maritime industries.

“Local mobile networks often lack comprehensive coverage and service level agreements, which are essential for operational apps used in the aviation and transportation sectors,” said Martin Smillie, senior vice-president for communications and data exchange at SITA.

“Our customers demand reliable, high-quality service, and cost control both on and off-site to maintain operational efficiency. SITA MDA 2.0 offers a seamless, secure and one-stop solution for global cost-efficient connectivity.”