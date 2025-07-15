Enhanced mobile connectivity takes flight at Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport is now delivering enhanced connectivity across all three of its terminals through EE mobility services, delivered in partnership with Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG), designed to ensures that EE customers can stay connected throughout public areas of the airport.

Owned by MAG, the UK’s largest airport group whose portfolio includes Stansted and East Midlands airports, Manchester Airport is the UK’s third busiest airport. It handles around 19 million passengers every year, using more than 60 airlines flying direct to around 200 destinations.

In summer 2024, Manchester Airport saw 6.56 million travellers in July and August alone, and it expects to see the same footfall this year. Some 19,000 people are employed directly on the site seven miles south-west of Manchester city centre.

Explaining the deployment, EE said that in the current, always-connected world, mobile users expect more than just speed. Reliability, availability and consistent indoor performance are equally important – especially in complex, busy environments such as airports, where staying connected is essential.

EE stated that airports are particularly complex venues with unique layouts, making deploying connectivity a challenge, as multi-level layouts, thick walls and complex designs can all affect network performance indoors. With thousands of passengers passing through a terminal at any one time, demand for mobile capacity is intensified.

Working collaboratively with the airport, WIG deployed a distributed antenna system (DAS) designed to enhance indoor wireless network coverage and capacity, especially when the outdoor signal from cell towers doesn’t effectively penetrate into buildings. The new system is said to have been engineered specifically for the demands of a bustling international airport, providing the high-capacity coverage needed even at peak times.

“Wireless Infrastructure Group is pleased to see EE’s mobile services now live on the system we recently delivered at Manchester Airport, ensuring their customers stay connected with access to the mobile apps and services that form a vital part of a modern travel experience,” said Craig Birchenough, CEO of indoor networks at WIG.

“This project highlights the strength of our partnership with EE and demonstrates how high-quality connectivity in airport environments can deliver real, tangible benefits for people on the move.”

Greg McCall, chief networks officer of EE parent BT Group, added: “Airports are a prime example of where smart, high-capacity, indoor solutions are critical to delivering the network experience our customers expect. Indoor connectivity is a key focus for us as we continue to deliver the nation’s most reliable, secure and trusted network – not just outdoors, but in the places and spaces where people spend their time.

“From stadiums to shopping centres, transport hubs to office buildings, we’re investing in innovative technologies like DAS and indoor small cells to overcome the challenges posed by complex buildings and heavy footfall.”

The roll-out at Manchester Airport comes on the heels of EE and WIG undertaking a similar project to enhance connectivity throughout all passenger and operational areas at London Stansted Airport, which serves more than 29 million passengers annually.