Connectivity kicks in for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light

In The Waste Land, poet T. S. Eliot describes April as the cruellest month, but for the majority of football fans, the cruellest month comes no more than 30 days later – May.

In May, leagues are settled and the sporting Grand Guignol of the English leagues’ playoffs happens, in particular those whose teams are promoted from the EFL Championship to the promised land of the Premier League.

Looking at the communications setup at the club’s Stadium of Light home, fans should not just be hoping for Premier League quality, they should expect it, as it forms part of a broader Sunderland Smart City Initiative that is making not just the team’s home, but that of the city’s citizens, more efficient, safe and enjoyable.

Formed in 1879, Sunderland, with a nickname of the Black Cats, is one of the leading English football clubs, winning six top-flight titles in the old First Division, five second-tier championships and one of the third tier of the professional game.

Yet perhaps the most famous victory for the club was the 1973 FA Cup final win against the then mighty Leeds United in one of the biggest shocks in the game. Throughout their history, Sunderland have played on eight grounds, the last two being the famous Roker Park from 1898 to 1997, when it moved into its current home of the Stadium of Light on the north side of the River Wear.

The stadium has a capacity for 49,000 spectators – the ninth largest in the English professional game – and has the capability to expand to hold tens of thousands more. In addition to major sporting events, the Stadium of Light has been a music concert venue since 2009, hosting artists including Oasis, Take That, Beyonce and Coldplay.

Among the football and music fans’ current demands for the Stadium of Light, and all other sports stadia, is a modern, high-quality communications network.

Research in May 2024 from comms tech provider Ericsson calculated that arena venues had seen a 67% growth in data usage compared with a year previously, noting that fans in stadiums now demand high-performance, robust and reliable mobile coverage to share, interact and stream content.

The research also revealed that a significant influence on consumers’ decisions to switch service provider is the 5G experience in critical locations, such as stadiums and arenas. Fans who face issues at event venues were found to be three times more likely to switch within six months. Ericsson believes 5G can meet fans’ demands, offering a platform that transforms the traditional live event into a richer fan experience.

Additionally, stakeholders across a stadium ecosystem were also seen to have benefited from improved connectivity. These included infrastructure managers, sports teams, athletes, as well as supporting consumer services providers such as mobile ticketing companies, travel and taxi companies.

For the project to enhance connectivity at Sunderland of Light, the stadium ecosystem is wide-reaching. Principally, it involves the UK government’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, whose interest is in the use of Open RAN mobile technology use cases in high-demand density (HDD) locations; Sunderland City Council, which sees the football club as central to the city’s identity and part of its regional inward investment plan, which includes a new eSports location; operator Virgin Media O2 (VMO2), which is aiming to provide “excellent” coverage, capacity and performance with minimum total cost of ownership; shared network infrastructure provider Boldyn Networks, which is developing a business model and tech stack for the HDD use case; and Perform Green, a smart society and digital transformation firm.

The DSIT has been active throughout the past few years in developing use cases for leading mobile applications. Under its new framework, the Sunderland project will aim to deliver a new distributed antenna system (DAS) with radios both in the Stadium of Light and the new eSports arena. This will be based on an Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) that is connected to VMO2’s core network and will take interest in assessing and benchmarking performance of the new network compared with legacy equivalents.

In this, there will be several measured outcomes and key metrics. These will include ease of deployment complexity and challenges; capacity allocation under load; reliability and resilience, feature parity compared with traditional RAN solutions, with particular focus on carrier aggregation capability; mobility hand-in and handout; security; energy consumption; and total cost of ownership.

Details and demos Looking at the specific technical and design details of the deployment, Boldyn says it was firmly committed to the Neutral Host in Building (NHIB) concept as part of the Joint Operators Technical Specification (JOTS) forum, an initiative designed to specify the performance, coverage and reliability of wireless systems that are shared by UK mobile operators. The JOTS NHIB specs set out all of the technical requirements for shared in-building solutions using small-cell base stations, while the JOTS DAS specification lists the technical requirements for all types of third-party, in-building solutions based on distributed antenna system solutions. To ensure “ubiquitous” coverage across the venues. Boldyn says it designed the solution with several key considerations. In the Stadium of Light, looking at seating and indoor area, there were 16 DAS sectors for the seating bowl to cater for 48,000 users with an average of 3,000 per sector. Indoor areas such as the basement, concourses, suites and hospitality areas will share the same 16 seating bowl sectors. Four DAS sectors will enable pitch coverage during events such as concerts and four DAS sectors will be dedicated to cover carparks on opposing sides of the ground. The deployment timeline began in August 2024 with a RAN testing and evaluation stage encompassing design, security and mobilisation. Design was approved in January 2024 and procurement ended in February 2024, closing the DAS design and mobilisation phase. The DAS installation in the stadium then began, finishing in December 2024. DAS testing followed, with a pilot light up in February 2025 and a full stadium light up a month later. All demo and testing ended in April 2025 with full handover and acceptance scheduled for June 2025. The evaluation phase saw legacy benchmarking in March 2025 with the VMO2 system going live in mid-March 2025. At the end of the month, the new comms system was used for its first live game. Post-live experience testing and demo testing events took place in April 2025, with the final part of the demo testing completed in the first week of May.

‘Moments that matter’ VMO2 is in the middle of a UK-wide £700m network transformation programme designed to enhance reliability, speed and coverage on its network for “a step change” in performance to help deliver the “best possible” experience for customers. In the words of the firm’s director of mobile access engineering, Rob Joyce, it also hopes to improve connectivity in places and times that the company classes as “moments that matter”. Joyce adds that a key aspect of connectivity in sports stadiums is you don’t get the typical density of users anywhere else, and that everybody in a stadium typically reaches for their phone at some time. He says that as an operator and before its recent merger, the O2 mobile company has had a legacy of connecting stadiums – such as its own O2 arena in London, along with Twickenham, the home of English rugby – with the simple core aim of giving customers, especially in large experience-type events, the best coverage that it can give them. The job for O2, he believes, is not about sports per se, it’s all about events. For the Sunderland project, O2 took advantage of its close relationship with Boldyn, with Joyce stating that the process was aided by carrying out work according to JOTS guidelines. “We as an industry defined JOTS so any neutral host [such as] Boldyn can take it and build to our requirements,” he says. “That includes the spectrum that we need, the type of technology that we use – 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G. In terms of this stadium, because we built Twickenham ourselves, we would have given Boldyn an idea of what we think how many people each antenna should cover. The rule of thumb is anywhere between 1,000 and 2,500 people.” Another key defining factor in designing the network was the devices used by spectators. Over half of VMO2’s mobile subscribers now have a 5G handset so the amount of traffic that comes from handsets is mainly 5G, and 5G users tend to have new phones and generate more traffic. This 50% of the base on 5G generates well over 50% of traffic, meaning that most of VMO2’s mobile deployments are heavily biased towards 5G networks to which the operator is refarming most of its spectrum. In early April 2025, VMO2’s specialist engineers versed in the art of JOTS deployment in sports stadiums were working through analysis of the network for the first live game at the end of March. This showed that the network was capable of handling communications running at up to a gigabit per second across the stadium at peak on 5G networks for VMO2 customers. A throughput of 5Mbps is what VMO2 would class as its “hygiene factor” – the minimum to support streaming video or a video call. Joyce states that no users in the stadium during the test game on 29 March against Millwall, which attracted 41,762 spectators, got anything near below 5Mbps even at the half-time interval, which is traditionally a time when fans hit their phones. Revealing some details of usage, Joyce says: “We looked at the stats, and [there were] not a lot of voice calls made during the match – most people are either doing WhatsApp or video streaming. But again, the voice calls success rate was in the high 99s [percentage]. “We have been involved in the design [of the stadium network], but we’re now involved in going through [usage] with a fine-tooth comb. That’s why we saw, for example, some glitches on some sectors at the weekend – not service affecting, but certainly we’re looking at the stats so we know why they glitched as they did. “We’ve not got into the applications [used]; we’ve only looked so far at the amount of traffic. But it was constant throughout the game, from the people coming into the stadium to them leaving. [The network] was running hot constantly. “The average figure of what the system was delivering was around about 200Mbps constant. It’ll peak up to a gig, but solidly for traffic and people coming on, downloading video, or sending it. On average ,we were seeing…a decent throughput. If you times that by the number of hours that people were in the stadium, then you’re getting close to like a terabyte of data being shifted during these matches.” Detailed analysis from the Sunderland versus Millwall game using SpeedTest benchmarks showed that the average downlink speed throughput to fans was 210Mbps, with an average uplink of 37.414Mbps. Maximum downlink speed measured was 340Mbps and maximum uplink was 51.51Mbps. As far as latency was concerned, the average ping time was 46.114ms (milliseconds) and a maximum of 69.761ms.