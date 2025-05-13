O2 upgrades Wembley Stadium connectivity

UK operator O2 has upgraded its mobile network in and around Wembley Stadium to bring enhanced 5G connectivity to fans, ahead of the FA Cup Final and what the operator is billing as a “blockbuster” summer at the iconic sporting venue.

With 90,000 seats, Wembley Stadium is the largest sports venue in the UK and the second-largest stadium in Europe. It has hosted a number of iconic sporting events including the 1966 World Cup Final, Euro ’96 and ’20, the 1948 Summer Olympics, the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and Live Aid in 1985.

O2 predicts that more than 2.5 million people are set to descend on the stadium this summer for a record number of events, including seven Oasis shows and the Dua Lipa O2 Priority gig. To that end, the company claims its network upgrade will mean music and sport fans will benefit from improved reliability and faster speeds, even at the busiest times.

In addition to supporting popular mobile applications such as video streaming and video calls, the upgrade is also intended to make it easier to navigate digital ticketing and payment.

The Wembley upgrade is part of the operator’s ongoing Mobile Transformation Plan, which includes major investments in mobile infrastructure and core network upgrades, which in itself is a constituent of VMO2’s wider 2025 £2bn investment in fixed and mobile networks and services.

The Mobile Transformation Plan is focused on expanding 4G and 5G coverage, a dedicated small cells roll-out to boost capacity in dense urban areas, and innovative services to address persistent network pain points. Priority areas where the operator is looking to deliver significant improvements include railways roads, dense urban areas, hard-to-reach remote locations, and stadiums and venues such as Wembley.

From a technological perspective, O2 customers in the stadium’s stands, concourses and hospitality areas will be able to use the operator’s 5G standalone network, and the operator assures that they will be able to stream, share and connect in real time, even at full capacity.

Outside the venue, O2 has installed seven new small cells and the upgrade of two towers in the area to provide enhanced coverage and capacity for residents, businesses and the visitors expected throughout the summer.

O2 director of mobile access engineering Robert Joyce said: “Wembley is one of the UK’s most iconic venues, and this summer promises to be one of its biggest in living memory, from the FA Cup Final to the long-awaited return of Oasis. Our investment in and around the stadium is designed to give a huge capacity boost to O2 customers attending these events, so they have the best possible experience.”

In a further network quality deployment, just a few miles south of Wembley, O2 recently announced its part in what it called a “railway first” boosting mobile connectivity on the East Coast Main Line in the tunnels outside London King’s Cross mainline railway station. The project – a partnership between the operator and train company LNER, Network Rail and the private sector – has seen the completion of work on a custom-built distributed antenna system fitted inside the Gasworks and Copenhagen tunnels.

Due to the unique infrastructure needed to maintain a mobile signal, Network Rail, LNER and mobile network operators worked closely to deliver a more reliable and consistent at-seat, mobile phone and on-train Wi-Fi connection.

The Gasworks and Copenhagen tunnels are the first on the UK’s operational railway to benefit from this capability. In the coming weeks, customers of operator Three are expected to benefit from the same improved connectivity.