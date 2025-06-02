Roig Arena to open with 6GHz Wi-Fi network and advanced analytics

Any new or enhanced sports and events stadium has to be a communications hub capable of meeting the connectivity demands of its visitors, and as it prepares to open the doors on a stadium and multi-purpose complex that it believes will set standards not only in its home city of Valencia, but across Spain, the Roig Arena has selected Extreme Networks to deliver end-to-end connectivity and network analytics at the venue.

Set to open in September 2025, the Roig Arena is marketing itself with the tag “get ready for the extraordinary” and is intended to be in constant activity 365 days a year, transforming Valencia into “an epicentre of energy, excitement and limitless opportunities”. It will be a space for music, sports, culture and entertainment, hosting up to 20,000 people for concerts and shows, and over 15,000 fans for the Valencia Basket Club basketball team. It will also come with large retail, hospitality and entertainment zones.

In a multi-purpose arena, a robust and resilient network is seen as critical both for seamless operations, such as point-of-sale (POS) systems, mobile and self-service concessions ordering, staff communications and audiovisual systems, as well as fan experiences, such as social media, high-definition video streaming and mobile stadium apps. Extreme is a proven leader in designing and deploying network infrastructure built for such high-density environments worldwide.

To meet customer needs, the venue will use Extreme’s wired and wireless solutions to deliver “frictionless” connectivity and powerful analytics to optimise performance and create personalised fan experiences. The 6GHz network from Extreme will aim to support fan connectivity for mobile applications, digital tickets and payments, and video streaming, as well as arena operations such as mobile ordering in restaurants and entertainment venues, and security systems including metal detectors and cameras.

Built-in analytics will support data-driven decisions, allowing the Roig Arena operations teams to monitor real-time fan activity and network performance analytics to continuously improve fan experiences. Extreme assured that with insights into peak network usage times, popular applications and high-traffic areas within the venue, Roig Arena can optimise event programming, identify potential partnership opportunities and avoid foot traffic bottlenecks. These are regarded as critical for an arena designed to host simultaneous events.

The network will support audiovisual systems to offer continuous entertainment arena-wide, delivering live broadcasts of events to screens in restaurants and retail spaces.

The partnership with Extreme Networks allows us to implement a top-tier connectivity infrastructure, in line with the cutting-edge nature of Roig Arena Paül Mollà, Roig Arena

“The partnership with Extreme Networks allows us to implement a top-tier connectivity infrastructure, in line with the cutting-edge nature of Roig Arena. The technology solution they provide will help us ensure a secure, innovative and high-quality digital experience for all users,” said Roig Arena chief technology officer Paül Mollà.

“We appreciate the interest shown by a company with the track record and prestige of Extreme Networks in our project, and we are confident that this collaboration will be strong and long-lasting,” added Mollà.

The fan experience in the stands and across the stadium is as important as the product on the field or stage, according to Extreme Networks chief commercial officer Norman Rice.

“With each new innovative digital service offered in a stadium or large venue comes the need for fast, reliable and secure connectivity … blazing-fast Wi-Fi for fans to capture and share their experiences, security cameras to ensure safety, digital signage and scoreboards for replays and highlights, and the POS retail systems at concessions, among others,” said Rice.

“Roig will be one of Europe’s most technologically advanced venues and we’re excited to be a core piece of the experience they’ll provide for thousands of fans each day,” he added.