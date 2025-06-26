Aviva Stadium upgrades 5G infrastructure

Possessing a high-quality, highly robust and high-speed communications network is now table stakes for leading sports stadia, especially for the football and music fans who fill them, and in the latest significant upping of the stadium networking ante, Dublin’s iconic Aviva Stadium has announced the completion of a 5G upgrade to its distributed antenna system (DAS).

Described as unique, the stadium on the banks of the River Dodder in Dublin boasts more than 146 years of hosting Irish sporting history. Formerly known as Lansdowne Road until its modern renovation, the Aviva Stadium is the site of the first international sporting venue in the world, initially offering a cinder running path and courts for the Lansdowne Tennis club, accompanied by a croquet green, three football pitches and facilities for archery.

The renovated stadium has a capacity of 51,700 and has an iconic bowl-shaped curvature, designed and built with a “wave-like” roof. It is currently home to the Irish rugby and soccer national teams, where it is shared equally, and the stadium is Ireland’s first – and only – UEFA Elite Stadium, hosting in 2011 the Europa League Final and also the inaugural Nations Cup.

In January 2020, the stadium announced that it had partnered with independent owner and operator of shared wireless infrastructure Shared Access to improve the mobile communications experience for fans on all mobile networks inside the ground. The deal saw Shared Access agree to make “significant” investment over 25 years to ensure the stadium remained the premier connected sporting venue in Ireland, initially deploying technology so that all Irish mobile network operators could be live inside the stadium with 4G coverage.

The upgrade sees Shared Access ensure delivery of 5G connectivity for all three Irish mobile network operators – Three Ireland, Vodafone and eir – giving fans and visitors significantly improved mobile performance, coverage and capacity. Working in partnership with the operators, Shared Access designed and installed dedicated 5G equipment to complement the existing 2G, 3G and 4G infrastructure. There is also a private 5G network to boost operations.

In line with its stated commitment to sustainability, Shared Access has also integrated a VoltServer digital electricity solution into the upgrade, improving energy efficiency and reducing the long-term environmental impact of the system.

The 5G system has gone live just in time for concertgoers attending the Irish leg of Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour. Aviva Stadium’s 5G system completion follows Shared Access’s 5G deployment at Dundrum Town Centre, south of Dublin, in late 2024.

Shared Access said the upgrade makes Aviva Stadium Ireland’s first 5G-connected sporting venue and highlights its ongoing work to invest and build the telecommunications infrastructure of tomorrow’s network in today’s sporting venues. The company said 5G would transform the fan experience, with enhanced live streaming potential and opportunities to incorporate new technologies, such as virtual and augmented reality, to enrich live sporting occasions.

“We’ve been proud to partner with Aviva Stadium for over a decade, delivering connectivity that matches the world-class atmosphere of every football, rugby and event hosted there,” remarked Shared Access chief development officer Sam Jackman. “This 5G upgrade reinforces our commitment to keeping Irish sport and live entertainment at the forefront of global connectivity.”

Sheila Kavanagh, network director at Vodafone Ireland, said it was proud to partner with Shared Access in delivering enhanced 5G connectivity at the Aviva Stadium. “For Irish sports fans and concertgoers, this means a faster and more reliable mobile network service – whether they’re staying connected with friends or capturing the moment live as they cheer from the stands.”