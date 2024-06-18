HPE Aruba Networking to connect new Everton stadium

The opening of the new Everton Football Club home at Bramley-Moore Dock in north Liverpool is seen as a portent of brighter days for the side, and with completion reportedly just six months away, the team has signed a multi-year agreement with enterprise network infrastructure provider HPE Aruba Networking to provide a secure and intelligent networking infrastructure.

A founding member of the English Football League, Everton was founded as St Domingo’s FC in 1878, taking on its current name a year later.

Up until 1892, the Blues’ home was at the world-famous Anfield football ground until a boardroom row saw the team move less than a mile to away to current home Goodison Park, marking the creation of Liverpool FC, which has used the old stadium to this day.

Based on the banks of the River Mersey, the new stadium has been designed to hold 52,888 spectators, and the deal with the global edge-to-cloud company is intended to provide a comprehensive networking infrastructure across the footprint of the Blues’ new home.

HPE Aruba Networking’s services will enable Everton to develop its connected stadium strategy and use state-of-the-art digital technologies to create an engaging fan experience for all visitors once the venue opens at the start of the 2025/26 season, inviting supporters to stay longer and enjoy the facilities that the new stadium has to offer.

Building on this experience, HPE Aruba Networking said it will deliver a comprehensive service, enabling Everton to offer high connectivity everywhere across the stadium, new fan services and real-time offers, and increased speed of service at all digital interaction points.

The system, currently being installed at the club’s new waterfront home, will include switches, access points, Wi-Fi, and wired network management and security software, as well as network design, management and monitoring services.

Richard Kenyon, chief commercial and communications officer at Everton Football Club, said: “Working with HPE Aruba Networking will give Everton Stadium a best-in-class Wi-Fi network infrastructure, and we are delighted to have them as an official supplier. Its expertise in networking some of the biggest venues in the UK, Europe and North America will be important as we develop the digital infrastructure and potential of Everton Stadium.

“A big positive of the move to our new home will be connectivity for supporters and the opportunities that will provide us to engage our partners in delivering the latest in digital experiences and services, both on matchdays and during other events held at the venue. I would like to thank our Partnerships and Technology teams as well as our colleagues at Elevate for the work they have put in over recent months to secure this exciting deal.”

Mark Weeks, UK and Ireland director at HPE Aruba Networking, added: “We are proud to be joining the project to deliver a world-class venue and a world-class home for Everton. At HPE Aruba Networking, we know that technology is a key element to every fan experience, from the point when they enter the stadium, at times when they want to share their excitement with loved ones outside of the stadium, at half-time, when leveraging local services like restaurants and bars, and even after the match has ended.

“HPE Aruba Networking’s custom-designed and reliable network infrastructure enables Everton to stay connected with their fans throughout their matchday experience and beyond, helping the club create a modern, interactive matchday experience.”