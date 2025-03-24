VMO2 scores with 5G O-RAN to improve sports mobile experience

Marking a significant milestone in the deployment of next-generation mobile networks at large-scale events, the Mobile O-RAN for Highly Dense Environments (5G MoDE) project has revealed that at the recent England vs Italy Six Nations rugby fixture, its team successfully delivered a temporary Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) Cell on Wheels outside the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham to improve the mobile experience for fans.

Backed by the UK government’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), 5G MoDE comprises a consortium that includes Virgin Media O2 (VMO2), Mavenir, VMware and the University of Surrey, and aims to revolutionise the management of dense mobile network traffic using O-RAN.

Led by VMO2 and using hardware, software and services from Mavenir, the consortium is looking to develop and demonstrate the effectiveness of the 5G MoDE concept in real-world scenarios.

5G MoDE stresses that it is “not just about winning a competition” but about redefining the future of mobile connectivity. The project also aims to have a significant impact on the high-density mobile traffic landscape, driving the adoption of open mobile networks and creating a more connected and empowered world.

Technologically, focus areas include RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) intelligence, power-saving and capacity optimisation, centralised cloud units, zero-footprint implementation and Massive MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output) active antenna units (AAUs).

By combining these elements, 5G MoDE believes it can enhance spectrum efficiency, reduce energy consumption, optimise network capacity, minimise environmental impact and provide superior service, even in densely populated areas such as stadiums hosting sporting occasions like Six Nations rugby games.

We are proving that flexible, intelligent networks can deliver impressive performance even under the heavy load conditions of major events David Owens, Virgin Media O2

The Twickenham trial fundamentally tried to showcase how open network solutions can help manage connectivity, and ensure robust and reliable mobile networks during major events. As part of the deployment, the temporary O-RAN Cell On Wheels was deployed in the fanzone before and after the game.

VMO2 said the findings and insights gained from this project will serve as a valuable foundation for future radio access network deployments, supporting ongoing efforts to diversify the UK’s telecoms ecosystem and drive innovation in network infrastructure.

Assessing what the test achieved, VMO2 said the solution reduced network congestion and demonstrated how open interface technology can complement existing infrastructure in high-demand environments. It added that the trial highlighted how O-RAN can successfully enhance users’ mobile experience in busy areas, even with tens of thousands of fans accessing the stadium.

“Our successful deployment at the Allianz Stadium marks a significant step forward in transforming mobile connectivity,” said David Owens, head of technical trials at Virgin Media O2. “We are proving that flexible, intelligent networks can deliver impressive performance even under the heavy load conditions of major events.”

BG Kumar, president of access networks, platforms and digital enablement at Mavenir, added: “Mavenir is excited to be part of the 5G MoDE application of Open RAN at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham – a confirmation of the potential that open networks bring to manage high-density mobile traffic. We are thankful to be part of Virgin Media O2’s relentless approach to innovation and grateful to the DSIT for their support for driving Open RAN innovation across the United Kingdom.”