Record levels of data consumption on VMO2 networks

Research shows 2024 has been a year where Brits returned to the office, shifted to an earlier bedtime, and turned to sporting events and scandalous TV in record numbers, leading to unprecedented levels of broadband data usage and mobile uplift.

The Year in review study by UK comms provider Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) was based on combining broadband, mobile, movement and TV data with national poll findings to reveal the human behavioural insights behind the network data.

Specifically, the study showed an 8.1% rise in broadband usage and a 9% uplift on mobile data year on year – record levels of consumption. Insights using anonymised and aggregated data from O2’s mobile network showed commuting increased in 2024, with nearly half of Brits (48%) heading to the office five days a week. The most popular day of the week to commute was Wednesday, with 74% of Brits making the journey to work.

VMO2 noted that the trend has been driven by growing in-office mandates from companies that appear to be taking hold, with 36% of office workers required to be in the office daily. The study also revealed that many workers also found the office more productive than working from home (46%) and better for connecting with colleagues (42%), which they say provides a boost to physical well-being (37%). Over the summer, Gen Z workers had the biggest increase in office trips (12%) indicating a summer of post-work social plans.

Looking at the drivers for the increased broadband usage, VMO2 said online gaming was the main contributor for this growth, with four of the five busiest days aligned with Call of Duty launches. Traffic peaked in the first week of December, when six Premier League football games were streamed on Amazon Prime, as fans tuned in to support their team.

Sport was also a key driver for mobile, with the busiest hours on O2’s network coming during England’s Euros games with Denmark and the Netherlands as viewers reached for their phones to follow the action. Meanwhile, the Olympics and Paralympics were considered the biggest TV moment of the year by a third of Brits.

Another interesting dynamic highlighted by the broadband usage data was that the nation has been going to bed 20 minutes earlier than in recent years, with network traffic consistently starting to drop off from 9.20pm. In comparison, 2020 traffic showed a later bedtime, with Brits beginning to go offline from 9.40pm. This year’s data also reveals that the nation is also getting up earlier, as 2024 morning traffic began to rise from 6.20am, 15 minutes earlier than in 2020.

Commenting on the traffic increase in 2024, Virgin Media O2 chief technology officer Jeanie York said: “It was another record-breaking year across our mobile and fixed networks, as our customers continue to use more data than ever before. To meet this growing demand, we are continuing to invest and innovate to provide vital connectivity that underpins how our customers work, rest and play. This connectivity is clearly playing such a central role in people’s lives and our investment ensures Brits have the experience that they expect whenever and wherever they are​.”