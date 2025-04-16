Kraft Group enlists NWN for New England Patriots network upgrades

The Kraft Group has announced a five-year strategic partnership with NWN to transform the technology framework underpinning its entire enterprise portfolio, which includes businesses in sports such as New England Patriots, New England Revolution and the Gillette Stadium.

In operation for more than 30 years, NWN has helped over 5,000 chief information officers deliver technology modernisation programmes with its intelligent workplace, customer experience, managed devices, cyber security, public safety, connectivity and cloud services.

The partnership will aim to combine NWN’s technological expertise with what the Kraft Group says is its commitment to “delivering excellence” throughout its entire organisation.

Claiming to recognise the pivotal role of next-generation technology in achieving this vision, the Kraft Group says it’s investing in innovative services that foster long-term success. These include network connectivity upgrades that will underpin new applications, modernised cloud-based collaboration services, and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled applications that improve the stadium experience for fans and players alike.

A key component of the Kraft Group’s IT organisation is a standardised technology infrastructure that enables a cohesive work environment across all enterprise businesses. Employees benefit from integrated, best-in-class offerings that facilitate operational efficiency, and NWN is supporting the deployment of these tools and resources by modernising the Kraft Group’s existing tech stack to deliver what it said would be “seamless” connectivity across all areas.

As part of the collaboration, NWN is overhauling the existing IT infrastructure at the iconic Gillette Stadium to enhance the fan experience, modernising employee support offerings for the Kraft Group, and establishing what Kraft Group says will be a “state-of-the-art” infrastructure foundation at the new Patriots training facility.

Given technology plays a crucial role in the modernisation of training and day-to-day operations, NWN is working with the Kraft Group to support applications that keep players informed and engaged. These include AI-powered managed services that automatically provide players with updated meeting times, adjust training schedules based on coaching feedback and deliver playbook content directly to a team member’s device. The training facility will also be equipped with AI environmental system monitoring that adjusts temperatures, powers on devices when a person enters a room and changes lighting to optimise the workspace for coaches and players.

The enhanced connectivity and AI-driven services are also supporting new initiatives, such as wayfinding applications and the expansion of Gillette Stadium’s internet protocol television (IPTV) network.

Whether they are attending a sporting event, concert or other convention, guests can connect with the wayfinding application to determine the most direct route to their seat, locating amenities and services in the stadium, and effortlessly acquiring tickets. The IPTV network expansion introduces an enhanced digital viewing experience and improved content delivery, with interactive features aimed at increasing fan engagement during live events.

In a further key element of the project, the Kraft Group has recently started construction on a standalone training facility for the exclusive use of the New England Patriots, and NWN is supplying IT infrastructure and services for players and coaches. The building will house all football administration and personnel offices, meeting rooms that will feature new technologies for hosting the annual draft operations, and a media workroom. Additionally, the facility will feature cutting-edge virtual reality rooms.

The project’s multi-dimensional approach also includes revamping the Voice Over IP system for the Gillette Stadium campus, Rand Whitney Containerboard and Rand Whitney Group, consolidating networks and bolstering network reliability throughout the enterprise.

By implementing its cloud-based collaboration service on an improved network, NWN is confident the Kraft Group IT department can rely on NWN to augment its staff, deliver better interactions throughout its enterprise business portfolio and become a more agile organisation.

“Gillette Stadium is used throughout the year for a variety of events, and it is key for this venue to be as accommodating for our guests as possible,” said Jim Nolan, chief operating officer of Kraft Sports and Entertainment.

“Partnering with NWN ensures that we have the newest technological capabilities to exceed fan expectations. Their vast experience in the industry and ability to bring us new technologies – while supporting what we already have in place – is key to making our facilities a place where guests can always stay connected.”