VMO2 claims UK 5G standalone small cells first

Against a backdrop of rising demand, with the amount of mobile data consumed by its mobile communications customers having been measured to have increased by 26% in 2023, Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has switched on 5G standalone small cells, in a major connectivity boost for mobile customers.

The deployment is part of VMO2’s broader network upgrade strategy, and the firm said it has installed the UK’s first small cells in the UK using 5G standalone technology, boosting mobile connectivity for customers in some of the busiest areas of the UK’s second city.

Unlike traditional mobile towers, small cells have been discreetly installed on existing street furniture, specifically targeting areas where demand for data is highest.

VMO2 already claims the largest deployment of small cells of any operator, with a large number live across the country.

VMO2 launched its 5G standalone network earlier in 2024, making the new network available to customers at no extra cost. It has since expanded its 5G standalone network, which is now live in more than 300 towns and cities across the UK. 5G standalone offers higher bandwidth and lower latency connections than 4G and 5G non-standalone, meaning customers can experience a pure 5G network and benefit from more reliable connectivity.

The Birmingham small cells were delivered in partnership with infrastructure providers Ontix and Alpha Wireless, using multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) technology for the first time. This is already said to be bringing real benefits to customers in the area, with speeds of up to 300Mbps.

VMO2 said performance data captured shortly after the cells were installed shows 5G standalone is delivering a better mobile internet experience, ensuring a smoother service for customers, whether they’re browsing, streaming or working.

Chris Hudson, connectivity director of regional connectivity innovation business West Midlands 5G, said: “I am delighted to see further investment by Virgin Media O2 in Birmingham with the introduction of new 5G standalone small cells in the city centre.

“Fast and reliable connectivity in our region is critical for both residents and businesses. Broad Street and Fleet Street are two of the busiest areas in our brilliant city, and these discreet masts will ensure visitors and residents across the West Midlands enjoy a high-quality connectivity experience.”

Jeanie York, chief technology officer at Virgin Media O2, added: “Small cells are playing a vital part in our mission to bring reliable mobile coverage to all customers and improve services in the busiest areas.”

“Having already turned on our cutting-edge 5G standalone network in more than 300 towns and cities, available to customers at no extra cost, we’re working hard to ensure all our customers consistently receive an exceptional network experience wherever they are, and even at the busiest times.”