UK flights suspended after air traffic control outage

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS) organisation responsible for air traffic control services at multiple airports in the UK is recovering from a technical systems outage at its Swanwick facility that caused significant disruption to flights on Wednesday afternoon.

In an initial statement issued at 4.05pm on 30 July, a NATS spokesperson described a technical issue that for safety’s sake, meant it had had to limit the number of aircraft flying in the London control area. The outage appeared to have been largely resolved by 4.25pm, NATS said.

“Our engineers have now restored the system that was affected this afternoon. We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area,” said the spokesperson.

“We continue to work closely with airline and airport customers to minimise disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused,” they added.

In a third update issued shortly after 5pm, NATS said: “Our systems are fully operational and air traffic capacity is returning to normal. Departures at all airports have resumed and we are working with affected airlines and airports to clear the backlog safely.”

The outage has affected airports across the UK, with delays reported in Bristol, Cardiff, the Channel Islands, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle, as well as Gatwick, Heathrow, Luton and Stansted serving London.

Gatwick and Stansted representatives said the airports were still experiencing some residual delays as flights resume. Many airlines, including British Airways, are also understood to be temporarily reducing the numbers of planes they have airborne.

Meanwhile, stranded passengers have been describing hours spent sitting on the tarmac and flights diverted or made to return to their departure points.