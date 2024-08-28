Interview: Nick Woods, CIO, Manchester Airports Group

Like the pilots he helps to serve, Nick Woods always has one eye on the horizon. But as CIO for Manchester Airports Group (MAG), Woods is looking for data-led technologies that will help his business develop a competitive edge in operational activities and customer experiences.

“Our mission is to be the world’s most intelligent airports,” he says of the group, which is the largest UK airport operator and runs Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports.

“We’re heavily investing in data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. We’re investing in getting to know our customers better and predicting when aircraft are turning up and flying out.”

Woods says this focus on intelligence is a big break from the traditional approach found in most major airports. His team at MAG is focused on creating a much more proactive approach to data about flights, flows and facilities.

“Much of that work today relies on ground handlers telling an airport that an incoming plane has left its location late,” he says. “Our work is all about getting better at predicting flights, passenger flows, and staffing our facilities appropriately. We’re starting to deliver some fundamentally next-generation capabilities in our airports.”

Creating a new strategy Woods joined MAG in 2016 after a broad IT leadership career. Having spent 12 years in telecoms dealing with project management and delivery, Woods moved to Accenture in 2011 and worked in consulting for five years. While he enjoyed the role, he had a young family at home and wanted to spend less time travelling around the globe. Fortune was on Woods’ side. A close industry contact informed him the then CIO of MAG was looking for someone to lead the technology element underlying the construction of a new airport terminal in Manchester. Woods instantly saw the potential of the role. “We’re heavily investing in data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. We’re investing in getting to know our customers better and predicting when aircraft are turning up and flying out” Nick Woods, Manchester Airports Group “It was a £1bn programme,” he says. “I didn’t lead the entire build and construction of the terminal but it was a role where you’d lead anything related to technology in that new terminal. That position sounded interesting. The opportunity to come and shape the next-generation terminal was appealing and a great opportunity.” Woods left Accenture and joined MAG as a programme director. He spent the first year ensuring the organisation reached a point where it could build the terminal and know what systems and services would be included from a technology perspective. As part of that process, Woods discovered that the group’s underlying technology strategy needed some work. “There were end-of-life applications, networks, infrastructures and datacentres,” he says. “I went back to the executive team and said, ‘You’re building this billion-pound new terminal, but the technology foundations aren’t really fit for that next generation. You’ve got some risks here that you’re going to have to think about.’” The executive team was impressed. They asked Woods to scope out a potential strategy as chief technology officer, a role he assumed in mid-2017. He spent the next year researching the opportunities to improve IT platforms and develop a future direction for transformation. “That work was largely about putting the fires out and creating a solid foundation we could build on,” he says. “I took that strategy to the board and they said, ‘We like that, it’s a good idea. Why don’t you come and take the CIO role and deliver that strategy for us?’”

Enacting digital transformation Once again, Woods jumped at the chance and was promoted to CIO in September 2018: “I never expected to join the company as programme director and become CIO just over two years later.” Fast-forward six years and Woods says his technology plan has been enacted. “The whole strategy was to go from a utility service provider that is lagging the business – the business goes and buys stuff and tells technology to plug it in and make it work – to how do we, as an IT team, become a fundamental strategic partner for the enterprise, driving the business strategy and the future value of the organisation?” Woods’ strategy involved replatforming existing applications and infrastructures to cloud environments. The transformation hasn’t involved a wholesale move to the cloud – MAG still runs some systems on-premise. He says the operational demands of managing planes, passengers and bags means it’s important to spread the risk. However, the general direction of travel during the group’s digital transformation has been to the cloud. Similarly important decisions were made in terms of application development. Rather than relying solely on external service provision, Woods set up an internal software engineering capability. “We supersized what we were doing in the data space and delivered new data platforms running out of Amazon Web Services [AWS],” he says. It’s been a successful transformation, but Woods recognises there were bumps along the way, including significant issues associated with the coronavirus pandemic – Covid-19 had a huge impact on the travel industry. However, a pause in operations gave Woods and his team more time than usual to consider how technology is implemented and used. “When you’ve not got many passengers and planes, all of a sudden you get a bigger change window,” he says. “Normally I have between 11 o’clock [at night] and one o’clock in the morning to make complex changes before check-in opens again at two o’clock. Terminal Three at Manchester was closed for two years, so we could go in and do everything we needed in a nice clean environment.”

Bringing information together Woods joined the executive team in 2022, having previously reported to the chief of staff. After introducing his technology strategy, Woods was asked to take on a group-wide transformation role, bringing together people, processes and technology to drive value. This work focuses on how the business operates in the post-pandemic age. “If you accept that we took a lot of cost out and shrunk the business down as much as we possibly could during Covid, how do we then go and reimagine the airport in terms of how we proceed and how passengers turn up and flow through the airport?” he says. “The programme also focuses on how aircraft turn up and fly out. We’ve looked at all the back-office elements – enterprise resource planning, people systems and asset management systems – you need, as a group of airports, to be able to facilitate all of that activity. And for the past two years, we’ve been concentrating on completing that work to create the world’s most intelligent airports.” Read interviews with other travel industry leaders Stuart Birrell, chief data and information officer, EasyJet: The short-haul airline fills an aircraft every 10 seconds through its e-commerce operation – all while transforming its booking systems and migrating its IT estate to the cloud.

Richard Wazacz, CEO, Travelex: The data-savvy chief executive is rebuilding Travelex as an omnichannel, digital business after the company foundered during the pandemic.

Rajesh Naidu, Expedia: We speak to Expedia’s head of IT architecture about what a modern, scalable architecture for the cloud should look like. Woods compares running a modern airport to managing a Formula One (F1) race. “At the start, you’ve got a clear plan – these aircraft are going to arrive at this time, they’re going to leave from these gates and take off at this time,” he says. “But as soon as you get to the first corner of the F1 race, everyone’s in a different position and you have to re-plan constantly and figure out what’s happening. That’s what happens in airports, too.” He explains how airports have traditionally worked in a siloed manner – there’s little interaction between various parties, such as ground handlers, airlines, airports and immigration specialists, involved in operational activities. Senior managers have a good idea of how many passengers will be on flights, but finer details are often sketchy and insights are limited. Woods wants to drive change in the industry. “The work we’re doing is bringing all the information on flights together,” he says. “We’re creating a single airport operational plan. Information goes into a single place that starts 360 days out but is constantly updated. Our work is all about creating better information.”