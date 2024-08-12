Forrester: Rethink your software asset management practices

Software asset management (SAM) has evolved from simple back-office record-keeping to more complex licence and contract management that integrates innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and generative AI (GenAI).

Successful SAM implementations save on licence costs, improve compliance and reduce true-ups. They also improve software utilisation, enabling firms to derive more value from existing investments; remove unused, unwanted, or architecturally unfit applications; and improve supplier relationships through better contract management. Most SAM practices and tools have been around for a long time, and SAM continues to play an important role throughout the software acquisition cycle.

Firms now use SAM processes not only to support one-time events, software audits, or contract renewals, but also to achieve effective cost management and tech optimisation. Tracking cloud licences, recording contracts, managing and linking assets, and understanding entitlements remain areas for SAM suppliers to focus on.

In Forrester’s 2023 modern technology operations survey, only 37% of all digital and IT professionals (43% at enterprises) agreed that their organisation’s software is well controlled and managed by a SAM team. IT has many challenges, including developing new systems and resolving high-priority incidents. But in terms of a process that should be consistent and repeatable, SAM is complex and challenging, and few firms feel they have fully mastered it.

The seemingly simple matter of whether a given software title is installed on a device is full of complexities and pitfalls. Reconciling this hard-to-establish technical fact with the contractual entitlement to use the software is difficult.

A major value proposition of SAM is that it lowers operational risk by reducing the likelihood of unfavourable software audits and unexpected massive true-ups. This is a weaker value proposition than revenue generation or cost reduction, making SAM an attractive target for cost-cutting.

SAM complexity Subject matter experts aren’t easy to find and often must be trained from within – they’re valuable and thus subject to poaching. As an example, a large enterprise with more than 5,000 employees tasked a SAM team of just three people with generating a weekly department-wide compliance report and sending it to department leaders. The company’s dilemma: on one hand, it needed more resources to be able to ensure an accurate accounting of every application, its actual usage, and compliance; on the other hand, cost optimisation concerns led to plans to either outsource the SAM function or involve part-timers for SAM reporting. Technology catalogues A technology catalogue is the list of technologies that enterprises manage, staff and secure. Enterprise architects, who are often responsible for technology lifecycle management, need a trusted, clean master list of all suppliers and software titles (including open source) represented in the digital estate, ideally along with lifecycle dates including general availability, end of life and extended support. Security requires similar data for patching and attack surface management, which is, according to a recent analysis, the most important practice for improving security outcomes. Some SAM tools, such as Flexera IT Visibility and similar offerings from ServiceNow and others, provide this in the form of a catalogue. Another area of complexity is that the proliferation of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions accessible via web browsers initially caused some disruption for SAM suppliers. Cloud licensing is less a licensing and compliance issue and more an optimisation and usage challenge. Most SAM suppliers use standard single sign-on cloud access security brokers or browser plug-ins to record and manage SaaS contracts and usage. SAM suppliers may also have standard application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate with most major SaaS providers to pull in licence and contract data. It is also worth noting that free and open source software has its own set of challenges related to redistribution and commercialisation. This makes it critical for companies to record any open source software, especially software that comes with a GNU Affero General Public License.

Change in SAM strategy The focus of IT asset management (ITAM) and SAM have shifted away from software audits and licence compliance. It is now more focused on usage management; security and contract risk management; and cost, spending and business value optimisation. With the right process rigour and tool utilisation, Forrester believes firms can get more business value from SAM tools. One of their uses is in supplier management. SAM tools can provide supplier management teams with information on asset usage, location and performance data to negotiate deals with software, hardware and service suppliers. They also help fine-tune agreements and negotiate better deals by identifying areas to optimise, expand or eliminate. SAM tools also drive software usage cost optimisation and mitigate the risk of paying true-up costs. While software reclamation often drives SAM implementations, properly utilising software assets and licences emanating from SAM mitigates other risks. These include non-compliance risks from unauthorised software installations, exceeded licence limits, or the use of software without proper licences; financial risks from non-compliance penalties or paying for unnecessary subscriptions or software licences; and security risks from using unsupported software, which can lead to cyber attacks or data breaches.