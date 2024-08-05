How to optimise SAM budget in today’s heterogeneous environments

Overspending awaits the unwary when managing heterogeneous IT environments incorporating on-premise software, cloud apps and software as a service (SaaS), even as software asset management (SAM) continues to adapt, evolving beyond mere inventory audits.

According to Kumaravel Ramakrishnan, IT service management (ITSM) marketing director at ManageEngine, which develops various IT management offerings, SAM remains a “grey area” that requires expertise to solve, even as the siloed SAM of a few years back increasingly integrates with contextual service management and enterprise service management tools.

SAM is often used on-premise to improve real-time monitoring of software deployments, licence use and compliance status. It offers a way to bring information from services that wasn’t previously available to tools that provide change or configuration management. Monitoring software usage with a SAM tool helps to reduce costs by keeping track of software licensing and usage.

“It’s gone beyond traditional on-premise licence management towards managing SaaS applications where there are very unique licensing models and challenges,” says Ramakrishnan.

Ideally, SaaS subscriptions should be managed by assessing the functionality people require to do their work. Tools that manage SaaS subscriptions should be able to manage all the SaaS products and add-on functionality an organisation uses in one place, with automated workflows to support licence approval, procurement, deployment, reconciliation or compliance checks.

“That reduces manual intervention and human errors, and you get a better level of management, tracking and management,” says Ramakrishnan. “SAM tools can deploy automated processes for retiring and decommissioning, so when an employee leaves an organisation, there’s a set of processes that cascade automatically.”

Yet hybridised and heterogeneous environments make the landscape “a little tricky”, and process or practice can help “very little” in this regard, he says, adding: “Which products are licensed from the cloud? Which run as installations in a company’s own environment with their own licences? It’s often unclear which are on-premise, which are in cloud, and what exists in one or more forms.”

Ramakrishnan also highlights the importance of keeping track of the subscription services running on corporate IT infrastructure that are not user-based. “To a large extent, these [areas] have become complex and diverse,” he says. “If you have the right tools, you should be able to implement AI [artificial intelligence].”

How to approach SAM Eric Helmer, chief technology officer (CTO) at services provider Rimini Street, says avoiding SAM overspending hinges on ensuring that changes match desired business outcomes. In turn, any guidance sought should pertain to specific use cases. “Many vendors incentivise as much change as possible, perhaps moving off on-premise software assets and reimplementing it all as SaaS,” he says. “Then you realise that you only took one year of data with you and still have 20 years of data on the old system. It can get completely out of hand.” Are you relying on a traditional asset purchasing model, depreciating that asset over its lifespan and then retiring it through some sort of policy? What happens to that asset when or if you move to a leased model? What happens with operating expenditure versus capital expenditure? What about tax implications, data localisation and compliance considerations in software deployments? “There are many considerations,” says Helmer. “People seek agnostic advice, but the big systems integrators and conglomerates are often keen on those bigger projects, which you might not need or want.” Start with existing assets. Can your business outcomes be achieved with the software you have today? Maybe you don’t need a year-long $50m disruption. Perhaps you don’t need to implement a big package that will continue to bleed support and maintenance costs. Business enablement may not entail a new implementation or purchase as organisations may not realise the full capabilities or potential of assets they already have. “Many people are only using a fraction of the features or functionality they’re entitled to, that they’ve purchased,” says Helmer. “Oracle and SAP [offer] some of the most extensible, customisable software packages on the planet.” Helmer points to the VMware-Broadcom acquisition as an example of how supplier lock-in can force organisations into pricier subscriptions. A single provider might offer the traditional “one throat to choke” when things go wrong, but not having flexibility or agility can prove more costly. “Gartner calls this a composable strategy,” says Helmer. “The options out there mean you can find best-fit solutions. Many people move HR to Workday or customer relationship management to Salesforce.”

Understand your objectives Gartner analysts Jaswant Kalay and Yolanda Harris agree that sufficient thought and planning are needed to reduce potential overspending. Despite SAM tools evolving, it can be a mistake to assume they can work “out of the box”, integrating seamlessly or requiring little manual intervention. Understand your short-, medium- and long-term objectives – what you want from SAM tools in relation to the business case, and when manual effort is no longer sustainable as the software stack increases in complexity – they urge. “Organisations can overestimate SAM tool capabilities,” the analysts warn. “Develop clear and targeted use cases. Consider data inputs required for SAM tools to work effectively and the business needs SAM data is meant to fulfil.” Identify a few suppliers, potential tool types or data integrations, and analyse the gaps between them, as well as any changing delivery models from on-premise to SaaS versus the organisation’s own cloud journey to ensure a fit not just today, but in future – and don’t rely solely on suppliers’ marketing claims in this. The stakeholders involved should hail from across the organisation, moving beyond IT, sourcing and procurement to security, enterprise architecture, finance, risk and beyond. Pay close attention to stakeholder requirements, including their current challenges, and communicate credible SAM benefits for each division or department. Claims must be realistic and achievable, not least because supporting SAM tool success may require specific data from individual stakeholders, with use cases prioritised with in-depth demos or proofs-of-concept, they add. Read more about IT asset management IT contracts amount to paperwork, which IT staff members tend to hate, but it’s critical to manage service contracts to prevent runaway bills – and unused features carrying a price tag.

We look at how cloud providers charge to move data from their cloud, including to other providers and between storage in the same cloud, and what you can do to mitigate “bill shock”. Steve Ponting, director of Software AG, notes that most businesses have grown their tech stack, often ending up with redundancies or overlapping technologies. “We found that between the Covid pandemic and 2023, SaaS applications have grown to about 1,061 applications within the enterprise. That’s going to cause huge problems for interoperability, security and data,” he says. Achieving visibility and control over all this means going broader than monitoring and management applications. Who is funding what? Is centralised purchasing or procurement by marketing adding applications to solve a particular problem they have? What about shadow IT, the use of which may not be formally documented anywhere or by anyone? “You can end up with siloed functions in each geographic region,” says Ponting. “Then you’re not benefiting from economies of scale either. If you’ve got six different applications, how do you start to wrangle all that data together, structure all of that data, deduplicate all that? It’s chaos. “The answer won’t be ‘just move it all into the cloud’. That may only make sense with a need for elasticity over time, with data transit charges also a consideration. Outsourcing infrastructure, meanwhile, brings its own risks, as with the CrowdStrike update snafu for Windows-based organisations globally on 19 July. Think about critical business services, what creates revenue, how that might be impacted by disruption or outage, and what the core systems are in relation to that. Optimal SAM helps you work back from what you have, drawing a more detailed picture for “strategic portfolio management” and bringing further opportunity for cost optimisation. “You want to be able to modernise and take advantage of new capabilities,” says Ponting.