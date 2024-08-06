CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Migrating to S/4Hana – how the Co-op made its move
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as SAP users prepare for the deadline to move off the ECC platform, we find out how the Co-op is migrating to S/4Hana. Our latest buyer’s guide looks at how to manage SaaS and on-premise software licensing. And we talk to former NCSC CEO Ciaran Martin about the true risks from nation-state cyber attacks. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
How Co-op is preparing for the move off SAP ECC
With end of support in 2027, Co-op has deployed its SAP ECC systems onto Rise, as a step to S/4Hana migration
-
How to optimise SAM budget in today’s heterogeneous environments
Hidden software costs and ecosystem complexity make managing a mixed software estate harder than ever. Here’s how to optimise your spending