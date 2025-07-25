Post Office will not compensate subpostmasters for IT outage

The Post Office has said it will not pay subpostmasters compensation to cover loss of business and costs as a result of a nationwide Horizon system outage last week.

On Thursday 17 July, a problem at a Fujitsu datacentre caused the controversial Horizon system, which is used to run Post Office branch businesses, to be unavailable in more than 11,000 branches for nearly two hours.

Subpostmasters who were unable to do business demanded compensation from the Post Office, but in a memo to its network, the Post Office said it would not pay them anything.

“Some postmasters have asked about potential compensation to cover any losses. Following an investigation into the effect this had on branches, we found the impact was limited and, as such, we will not be able to provide compensation,” said the Post Office.

During the downtime, customers left Post Office branches without making or completing purchases, potentially taking their business elsewhere, while partner firms such as Amazon, DPD and Evri may have sought out other options for deliveries. Subpostmasters also had to pay staff who were unable to work.

The Post Office said it identified the cause to be a “misconfigured command during a routine server restart procedure”.

It apologised and said it has made “network-wide amendments to ensure that Operational Effectiveness Index scores are not adversely affected”, which includes overriding “any cash declaration failures that day”.

The Post Office said it would “continue to work with Fujitsu to ensure there are additional controls in place” to prevent this type of incident happening again.

It refused to comment on whether Fujitsu will face charges.