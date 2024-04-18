IT expert who helped expose Post Office scandal offers to investigate second controversial system

The forensic IT expert who proved the Post Office’s Horizon software was error- and bug-ridden said he will carry out a similar examination of the organisation’s controversial Capture system if the government requests it.

Since the January ITV drama about the Post Office Horizon scandal, subpostmasters who experienced similar problems with a pre-Horizon system, known as Capture, have come forward.

Following news that the government will appoint an IT expert to look at the software system, Jason Coyne, who has a deep understanding of the Post Office Horizon case, offered his services.

He was used as an expert witness in the High Court group litigation order where a group of 555 subpostmasters sued the Post Office to prove the Horizon computer system used in branches contained errors that could cause unexplained accounting shortfalls that they were blamed for.

The trial was arguably the most important event in the unravelling of what is known today as the Post Office Horizon scandal, which saw lives ruined by the Post Office’s insistence that its subpostmasters were to blame for accounting shortfalls and not the computer system used to manage branch accounts. Most of the bugs, errors and defects now being discussed in the public inquiry are from Coyne’s 2019 reports.

But Coyne had encountered Horizon much earlier. In 2001, he was appointed to carry out an independent investigation as part of a legal battle between the Post Office and a subpostmaster. Then of Best Practice Group, he was a joint expert witness for both the Post Office and Julie Wolstenholme, subpostmaster at the Post Office branch in Cleveleys, Lancashire.

In 2001, the Post Office was suing Wolstenholme for the return of equipment used in the branch after her contract was terminated, but she said her employment was terminated unlawfully in a counterclaim that raised questions about the reliability of the Horizon computer system.