Fujitsu staff had ‘unrestricted and unauditable’ remote access to Post Office branch systems

Fujitsu had no control over staff in one of its tech support teams accessing Post Office branch accounts remotely to make changes which could be hidden from subpostmasters.

While it was already revealed that remote access was possible, the lack of control of this access, revealed during a Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry hearing, sheds further light on Fujitsu’s lax practices supporting its error-prone system.

The Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry heard that staff working at Fujitsu’s Software Support Centre (SCC), which provides third-line tech support to Post Office branches, had “unrestricted and unauditable” remote access to branch accounts.

Horizon software was introduced in 1999 to replace mainly manual accounting practices. Originally from ICL, before its acquisition by Fujitsu, the IT system was rolled out to thousands of Post Office branches, but its introduction led to a sudden increase in subpostmasters reporting unexplained shortfalls in their accounts, for which they were blamed.

Hundreds were prosecuted, with some sent to prison, and thousands lost huge sums of money, with many going bankrupt. In total, 86 former subpostmasters have so far had wrongful convictions for fraud and theft overturned.

The existence of unrestricted and unauditable access by Fujitsu staff to accounts would have called into question any accusation that unexplained losses were caused by subpostmaster error or theft.

Stephen Parker, a former SCC manager, faced the public inquiry in its current phase, which is investigating the operation of the controversial Horizon system. During questioning, he admitted that control of SCC staff remotely accessing branch systems relied on them being trustworthy and following the access policy, with no policing of their activity.