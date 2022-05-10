CCRC to contact 88 more former subpostmasters with potentially wrongful convictions

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is contacting 88 former subpostmasters who could have been wrongfully convicted of theft or fraud due to evidence being based on the Horizon accounting system.

More than 700 former subpostmasters and branch workers were convicted of financial crimes after being blamed for unexplained accounting shortfalls in Post Office branches.

But a High Court group litigation, which ended in December 2019, proved that the computer system used in branches contained errors which could cause unexplained shortfalls.

Thousands suffered losses, hundreds were prosecuted for financial crimes – with some set to prison – and many subpostmasters were made bankrupt. There are suicides linked to the suffering caused.

When, in 2000, the Post Office replaced manual accounting practices with the Horizon computer system from Fujitsu, subpostmasters began reporting unexplained shortfalls in significant numbers. The Post Office told each of them that nobody else was experiencing problems and covered up the computer errors.

Computer Weekly first reported on problems with the system in 2009, when it made public the stories of a group of subpostmasters being blamed for unexplained losses (see timeline of Computer Weekly articles below).

Since the High Court ruling that the Horizon system was not robust, 73 people have had convictions which were based on its evidence overturned, 53 of which were referred for appeal by the CCRC. The organisation is also considering another 32 applicants and nine individuals have asked for further details on how to appeal or apply.