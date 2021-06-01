Post Office scandal public inquiry finally begins after chances to address problems were ignored

The statutory public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal begins today, 12 years after it was first called for, and following many missed opportunities to put a stop to the serious mistreatment of subpostmasters.

The Horizon scandal saw the Post Office blame and punish subpostmasters for unexplained losses that were actually caused by errors in the computer system used in branches, known as Horizon.

Many were prosecuted with some sent to prison, the lives of many subpostmasters and their families were ruined, and there is a suicide linked to the scandal.

Former subpostmaster Alan Bates, the founder of a group of 555 subpostmasters who were some of the victims in the scandal, has met with the inquiry chair, Wyn Williams, and advised members to prepare to contribute if the inquiry now delivers what victims demand. This is a significant move, as the group would not engage with the previous non-statutory inquiry, describing it as a “whitewash” and an attempt to “sweep it under the carpet”.

Bates has been calling for a public inquiry since the first time he raised his head alongside six other victims, to tell his story. In his first interview with Computer Weekly over 12 years ago, Bates, who set up the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) three months later, called for a public inquiry. Twelve years later, he got one.

The inquiry is now on a statutory footing with the power to call witnesses and demand documents.

Bates said, before committing the JFSA’s support for the inquiry he is waiting for inquiry chair Williams, a former judge, to publish details of what the inquiry will cover, the Statement of Approach No 4, as it is known.

Statement of approach In a circular to JFSA members, Bates told members it will be about 14 days before they can see the inquiry’s Statement of Approach No 4, but advised members to be ready to contribute. He wrote: “So now it’s a matter of wait and see, but in the meantime we need to get organised and be ready to become part of the inquiry should [the statement] deliver the opportunity we are looking for, i.e. to provide the Inquiry with the full facts of what the Post Office, the department of business energy and industrial strategy (BEIS) and the government has done to us over the years.” “With it now being a statutory inquiry, Wyn Williams has the power to address any issues he deems important and one comment I do recall from the meeting with him is that he hopes to do so ‘reasonably, sensibly and proportionally’,” added Bates. Had the government or Post Office acted following the revelation in Computer Weekly in 2009, rather than doubling down and covering it up, the damage done by the Post Office, to many subpostmasters could have been avoided. Many suffered at the hands of Horizon’s errors after that date and the Post Office continued to prosecute, despite the clear doubts over Horizon’s raised by Computer Weekly. Subpostmasters were prosecuted and given criminal records, based on Horizon evidence, for about six years after the article, which questioned Horizon’s robustness, was published. A total of 47 have had their criminal records overturned and hundreds more are expected to appeal.

Public inquiry Bates also called for a public inquiry in 2019, after a High Court judge ruled in favour of the 555 subpostmasters that sued the Post Office and proved the computer system, not them, was to blame for the account shortfalls. The subpostmasters and campaigners that have supported them, including MPs and journalists, have brought the government kicking and screaming to a statutory inquiry. People in high places made decisions that meant the scandal and the devastation it cased continued In the JFSA circular Bates wrote: “You know we can never let them get away with what they have done to everyone, so get your applications off asap so we can start to hold the really guilty to account, and we know who most of them are.” Kevan Jones, MP for North Durham and longtime campaigner for justice for the victims of the scandal welcomed the announcement that the inquiry was being put on a statutory footing. However, he said the terms of reference and scope of the inquiry must be expanded. “They should include the Post Office’s prosecution function, matters of criminal law, the Horizon group damages settlement, the conduct of current or future litigation relating to Horizon and/or the engagement or findings of any other supervisory or complaints mechanisms. Only then does he have a chance of bringing all relevant parties into this review.” Jones also called for the inquiry to be taken out of the hands of BEIS. “As BEIS owns and directs the activities of Post Office and may be found culpable in many respects, including the conduct of its ministers who were supposed to be providing oversight, it is vital for public confidence that the owner of the Post Office is not also the owner of this Inquiry. It therefore must be passed over to the MOJ.”