Only government standing in the way of fair compensation for subpostmasters

The government is the only obstacle to victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal receiving the financial damages they deserve, after the Post Office CEO urged it to pay up.

Hundreds of subpostmasters had their lives destroyed after they were blamed and punished for accounting shortfalls, caused by the computer system they use. The Post Office strenuously denied this for two decades, until a damning High Court judgment in December 2019 meant it could no longer do so.

From the introduction of the Fujitsu Horizon software in 2000, subpostmasters suffered grave injustices after they were accused of financial crimes. Some were given prison sentences, many had to pay huge fines, others suffered ill health due to stress and depression, families were ruined, and at least one suicide is linked to the scandal. Between 2000 and 2013, 736 subpostmasters were prosecuted based on evidence from the flawed Horizon system.

A Computer Weekly investigation in 2009 told the stories of seven subpostmasters affected by the losses (see timeline below for our coverage of the scandal).

Before this, the Post Office, which is fully owned by the government, had told subpostmasters who had experienced unexplained shortfalls that they were the only ones. It was after Computer Weekly revealed what was happening that subpostmasters realised they were not alone, but among hundreds who were experiencing problems.

This led to the formation of the Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) by former subpostmaster Alan Bates and in 2018 a group of 555 subpostmasters, led by Bates, took on the Post Office in the High Court and won. They proved the computer system was causing shortfalls and the Post Office was forced to admit it was wrong.

But, despite a huge victory for subpostmasters over the Post Office in the High Court, which paved the way for the latter to change its ways, they have not been compensated adequately. These people cannot get their former lives back, but they could be compensated appropriately for what they have lost and suffered.

Since the 2019 High Court victory, when judge Peter Fraser lambasted the Post Office’s management practices and its denial that Horizon could be at fault, the Post Office set up a compensation scheme. About 2,400 subpostmasters have joined the scheme and taxpayers are paying for it after the government agreed to foot the bill. The cost is expected to be hundreds of millions of pounds and the Post Office cannot afford it.

But the 555 subpostmasters who took the Post Office to court and won are excluded from the scheme. They were awarded £57.75m in damages at the conclusion of the case, but were left with about £11m after legal expenses were paid. Taking on the financial might of a government-owned organisation meant subpostmasters had to borrow money from litigation funders to pay the high costs of the group litigation order, which has to be repaid with interest and is not paid for by the losing side.

During the two completed trials of four that were plannned, the Post Office, under the government’s watch, ramped up spending in the legal battle, and is estimated to have cost taxpayers over £100m.

Subpostmasters, MPs and members of the public are demanding that the government at least pay the legal costs and leave the claimants with more appropriate compensation. But, despite agreeing to provide aid to the Post Office and pay for the compensation scheme for subpostmasters who were not claimants in the High Court, it has refused to pay the costs of the claimants who brought the full extent of the scandal to light. The compensation scheme only exists because of the court victory of the 555 subpostmasters.

In its refusal to properly compensate the claimants, the government is now finding itself isolated. In a speech to Post Office executives, Nick Read, who took over as CEO at a time when the organisation’s mistreatment of subpostmasters was being revealed in the High Court, said he understood the unfairness of the settlement.

In his recent speech, Read said “Although the parties entered into a full and final settlement of the group litigation in good faith, it has only become apparent through various news reports since, quite how much of the total appears to have been apportioned to the claimants’ lawyers and funders.

“Should those reports be accurate, it is at least understandable that the claimants in those proceedings should continue to feel a sense of injustice, even in circumstances where they also agreed the settlement in good faith.”