Lack of openness on Horizon errors remains as Fujitsu refuses to explain latest outage

Fujitsu is refusing to explain what caused a national system outage in Post Office branches last week, despite the Post Office confirming the issue was the fault of the supplier.

The lack of openness does not reassure subpostmasters in the light of the Post Office IT scandal, which saw many suffer financial ruin and some lose their liberty after being blamed for accounting shortfalls caused by errors in Fujitsu’s Horizon accounting system.

A national Horizon outage on 5 November meant subpostmasters lost business, with some reporting losing transactions that were in progress when the system crashed and their accounts being short when it rebooted.

But subpostmasters have not been informed what caused the problem, and while the Post Office blamed Fujitsu, the Japanese supplier refused to comment on what caused the problem when asked by Computer Weekly.

Subpostmasters are still being kept in the dark about the cause, despite the Post Office and Fujitsu being criticised by a High Court judge over their lack of openness about computer errors. The organisations’ failures were highlighted in a multimillion-pound trial, which examined how errors in the Post Office Horizon retail and accounting system led to subpostmasters suffering, with some being wrongly sent to prison.

Since the trial, in which subpostmasters proved that the Horizon system was causing unexplained accounting shortfalls, the suffering of subpostmasters has become a national scandal involving the government.

A Computer Weekly investigation in 2009 revealed that subpostmasters, who run Post Office branches, were being blamed for unexplained financial losses, which they claimed were caused by errors made by the Horizon system. The Post Office denied this, and many subpostmasters were subsequently prosecuted for theft and false accounting, with prison sentences, community service, criminal records and heavy fines among the injustices they suffered as a result. It has become one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history (see timeline below).