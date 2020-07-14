Subpostmasters hit funding target to prevent government from burying IT scandal

Subpostmasters have raised the money needed to prevent the government from burying its failings in relation to the wrongful prosecution and suffering of hundreds and potentially thousands of subpostmasters.

To support a submission to the Parliamentary Ombudsman, the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) has raised over £98,000 in just six weeks using Crowdjustice, a crowdfunding platform focused on raising money for legal cases.

The money enables the subpostmasters to fund legal support to a submission to the Parliamentary Ombudsman to investigate the government’s handling of the Post Office, which it owns, in relation to its role in miscarriages of justice.

In 2009, a Computer Weekly investigation revealed that subpostmasters were being blamed for unexplained losses in branches, but which they claimed were caused by computer errors. The Post Office always denied this, and many subpostmasters were prosecuted for theft and false accounting, with prison sentences, community service, criminal records and heavy fines among the injustices they suffered as a result (see timeline below).

Alan Bates, the former subpostmaster who created the JFSA, has been fighting for justice since he experienced problems with Horizon in 2000. He said he is pleased that the government will not be able to bury the scandal.

“This is what they probably would have done if we hadn’t moved on with this,” he said. “Now it is about holding the government to account for all of its failures in this. There could be a number of Whitehall manderins who might be somewhat concerned about what might come out.”

Victory for subpostmasters In 2018, hundreds of subpostmasters, led by Bates, took the Post Office to court in a group litigation action to prove the computer system was to blame for unexplained losses. They won the multimillion-pound High Court battle, which concluded in December 2019, proving that the Horizon computer system they used was to blame for unexplained accounting shortfalls, and not them. “This is about holding the government to account for all of its failures in [the Post Office scandal]. We will never give up until we recover the costs” Alan Bates, former subpostmaster They were awarded a £57.75m settlement from the Post Office, but after legal costs and money for the litigation funders, claimants were left with only about £11m between them. This didn’t even come close to covering the losses experienced by the subpostmasters, never mind compensating them for suffering. The government is refusing to pay the costs, but Bates said the government was responsible for the problems and should pay. “We will never give up until we recover the costs,” he said. Campaigners are also determined to identify the individuals who made decisions that caused the scandal, which has been described as the biggest miscarriage of justice in modern times. The government’s role has never been investigated and it is refusing to commit to a judge-led inquiry. Instead, it has planned a review, which has been described as “pathetic” by campaigners who want the inquiry to have the power to force witnesses to give evidence under oath.