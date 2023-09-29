First subpostmaster Horizon conviction overturned in Scotland

The first wrongful conviction of a subpostmaster in Scotland has been overturned, as part of the widest miscarriage of justice in UK history.

Susan Sinclair, previously a subpostmaster in north-east Scotland, is the first in the country to see her appeal against conviction successful at the High Court in Edinburgh, taking the UK total to 93.

She was convicted after trial in 2004 of embezzling a sum of money on the basis of a report from the Horizon computer system, which she denied. A community order was imposed.

A Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission investigation referred to the appeal court in Edinburgh on the grounds that she had suffered a miscarriage of justice. The court agreed and quashed her conviction.

Law firm Livingstone Brown said: “She should never have been accused of any wrongdoing, far less convicted.

“Lessons must be learnt from this national scandal to ensure that these events never happen again. But the question remains as to why it has taken so long to get to this point, four years after the High Court in England issued a damning verdict on the Horizon computer system.”

There are another five appeals due in Scotland, with the convictions of former subpostmasters Aleid Kloosterhuis, William Quarm, Colin Smith, Judith Smith and Robert Thomson expected to be heard soon.