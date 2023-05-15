Post Office executive told to report false bill of health on controversial software

The Post Office commissioned an internal report on the performance of its controversial Horizon system in 2010, setting out to give the software a clean bill of health by only focusing on the positives amid claims subpostmasters were being blamed and prosecuted for the accounting shortfalls it caused.

The latest hearing in phase three of the Post Office scandal statutory public inquiry heard that the report’s author did not even investigate alleged problems with the software, but simply asked the IT team and staff from Fujitsu, the supplier of the software, who reassured him it was reliable.

The report was commissioned after questions began to be asked about unexplained accounting shortfalls in Post Office branches and Computer Weekly revealed problems being experienced by subpostmasters, which they believed were caused by computer errors.

Between Horizon’s introduction in 1999 and up until 2014, more than 700 subpostmasters and branch workers were prosecuted for theft and fraud after being blamed for the phantom losses. Hundreds were prosecuted, with some sent to prison, and thousands lost huge sums of money, with many going bankrupt.

It was later proved in the High Court that computer errors cause the shortfalls, and so far, 86 former subpostmasters have had wrongful convictions for fraud and theft overturned, with many more expected.

There were no terms of reference for the report, which was instigated by then Post Office managing director David Smith, but it was made clear to head of product and branch accounting (P&BA) Rod Ismay, who was tasked with completing the report, that he should just report on “positive reasons to be assured about Horizon” to give a clean bill of health to the software.

The Post Office had considered an external review and report, according to Ismay, but decided against that for reasons including that people would still have doubts over the system and ask questions regardless of the outcome, and that the companies that would carry out the audit would have “significant caveats” in their report, which would sow doubt about conclusions.